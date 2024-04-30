On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Utahns are ‘fed up and priced out,’ new Utah survey finds

Apr 30, 2024, 5:31 PM

New homes on a street lined with new homes built by DR Horton in Lehi. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)...

New homes on a street lined with new homes built by DR Horton in Lehi. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are fed up and priced out. That’s the sentiment in a new study of the top issues impacting Utah voters.

The study, done by the longtime policy research group Utah Foundation, showed that “housing affordability” and “politicians ignoring voters” are the top two survey responses for the 656 Utahns surveyed.

The survey also found that a majority of Utahns – or three in five – say their quality of life is getting worse than it was five years ago.  A similar majority also believe the state is “on the wrong track.”

“There is this feeling of disenfranchisement, you know, politically and with the economy,” said Robert Spendlove, a Utah lawmaker and local economist. “In a lot of ways, it goes back to that top issue of housing affordability. And those are the big issues of overall affordability. People just don’t feel like they have the opportunities that they’ve had in the past.”

The Utah Foundation has been tracking this data for 20 years and does a survey every presidential election year.

The results of voter concerns in 2024 for Utahns, according to the survey.

The results of voter concerns in 2024 for Utahns, according to the survey. (Utah Foundation)

It’s the first time the report found that the majority of people said Utah was not on the right track. Researchers were also surprised that the sentiment about Utahn’s quality of life worsened. They say this year’s discouragement was “higher than during the great recession or early in the pandemic.”

Other issues topping the list included earning enough pay, government overreach, partisan politics, having enough water (other than the Great Salt Lake), K-12 education, and air quality.

Researchers summarized those issues into four main topics impacting Utahns: Cost of Living, Political dysfunction, the environment, and education.

“About 72% of homeowners in Utah have a mortgage rate that’s 4% or below. So they’re never going to move,” Spendlove said. “And so the solution is to build more homes. But in the last couple of years, we’ve seen building permit activity drop by about 15,000 units. So, you know, it’s really tough to find solutions to this housing affordability issue.”

As for the “political dysfunction,” Spendlove cited the recent Republican state convention as an example. Gov. Spencer Cox was beaten handily by a candidate to the right, Phil Lyman, and three of Utah’s four Republican members of Congress are now facing primaries from convention challengers who historically have not faired well in primaries.

“We see some of these breakdowns and it really is one of the struggles with politicians is knowing who to listen to. You know, do you listen to that, that vocal minority or the silent majority?” Spendlove said.

The top three issues that all groups besides those 65 and over agree on are issues in Utah.

The top three issues that all groups besides those 65 and over agree on are issues in Utah. (Utah Foundation)

There were some differences in the issues impacting Utahns based on political affiliation.

The survey found that Republicans were most concerned about crime and roads, whereas Democrats were most worried about women’s rights, homelessness, and the Great Salt Lake.

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

FILE — Automobile traffic jams Route 93 South, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Cha...

Daniel Woodruff

Simple ways to fight back against rising insurance costs

It’s one of the most painful parts of inflation right now – rising insurance costs.

5 days ago

A billboard advertising mortgage rates for buying a house in April 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

‘I got frustrated and gave up’: High mortgage rates keep some Utah homebuyers on the sidelines

Some Utah homebuyers are beginning to give up on owning a home as mortgage rates continue to gatekeep them.

6 days ago

FILE - Moab is pictured on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. A trailer park in the city, referred to as the W...

Mary Culbertson

Moab trailer park residents forced into eviction by city after insurance complications

A community in a Moab trailer park is facing eviction, after they waited for six years for an affordable housing project to complete.

8 days ago

New townhomes...

Eliza Pace

Utah ranked No. 5 worst state to find a starter home

In a recent study, Utah was ranked the fifth worst state to find a starter home. Here's why.

18 days ago

A new study highlighted six "million-dollar cities" in Utah with an average listed home price of ov...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah has more ‘million-dollar cities’ as home prices climb

A new Zillow study put Utah in the top 15 states with the most "million-dollar cities." But other places in Utah aren't incredibly less expensive, economists say.

27 days ago

Lehi homes...

Daniel Woodruff

Governor highlights bills to help Utah homebuyers, but will they make a difference?

Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday highlighted several new bills he just signed into law that are aimed at getting more buyers into the market.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Utahns are ‘fed up and priced out,’ new Utah survey finds