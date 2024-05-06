On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Redfin agrees to pay $9.25 million to settle real estate broker commission lawsuits

May 6, 2024, 5:26 PM

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale o...

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale on October 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle has been one of the fastest and most competitive housing markets in the United States throughout 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ALEX VEIGA, AP BUSINESS WRITER


(AP) — Redfin has agreed to pay $9.25 million to settle federal lawsuits that claim U.S. homeowners were saddled with artificially inflated broker commissions when they sold their home as a result of longstanding real estate industry practices.

The online brokerage and real estate services company disclosed the proposed settlement Monday in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The settlement, which Redfin agreed to Friday, would resolve pending class action lawsuits filed in federal court in the Western District of Missouri, and also shield the company, its subsidiaries and agents from similar cases around the country, according to the filing.

“Resolving this litigation now and removing uncertainty is in the best interest of the company, our employees, and our investors,” the company said in a statement Monday.

Here’s how many investors and cash buyers are in Utah’s housing market

Seattle-based Redfin noted that it doesn’t expect the settlement, which must be approved by the court, to have a material impact on its future operations, adding it expects to record a $9.25 million pre-tax charge for the quarter ended March 31.

Shares in Redfin were up 3.7% in afternoon trading Monday.

Redfin is the latest big brokerage to agree to settlement terms in order to put an end to lawsuits related to the real estate industry’s broker compensation structure, following Re/Max, Keller Williams Realty, Compass and Anywhere Real Estate. Last month, HomeServices of America, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, agreed to pay $250 million to settle the lawsuits. And in March, the National Association of Realtors agreed to pay $418 million.

All told, the real estate industry has now agreed to pay more than $950 million to make the lawsuits go away.

Utah has more ‘million-dollar cities’ as home prices climb

The lawsuits′ central claim is that the country’s biggest real estate brokerages and the NAR violated antitrust laws by engaging in business practices that required home sellers to pay the fees for the broker representing the buyer.

Attorneys representing home sellers in multiple states argued that homeowners who listed a property for sale on real estate industry databases were required to include a compensation offer for an agent representing a buyer. And that not including such “cooperative compensation” offers might lead a buyer’s agent to steer their client away from any seller’s listing that didn’t include such an offer.

In October, a federal jury in Missouri ordered the National Association of Realtors and several other large real estate brokerages to pay nearly $1.8 billion in damages. The defendants were facing potentially having to pay more than $5 billion, if treble damages were awarded.

The verdict in that case, which was filed in 2019 on behalf of 500,000 home sellers in Missouri and elsewhere, led to multiple similar lawsuits being filed against the real estate brokerage industry.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE - Google's first datacenter in Germany is pictured during its inauguration in Hanau near Frank...

Matthew Barakat, AP Business Writer

Google, Justice Department make final arguments about whether search engine is a monopoly

The government and Google are making their closing arguments in a high-stakes antitrust trial to a federal judge in Washington who must now decide whether the tech giant's search engine constitutes an illegal monopoly.

3 days ago

ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: In an aerial view, a sign is posted on the exterior of a Red L...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

What went wrong at Red Lobster

All you can eat shrimp, might be the downfall of the seafood restaurant chain that is considering bankruptcy.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Study finds nearly 40% of homeowners don’t believe they could afford their home if buying today

A new study shows 40% of U.S. homebuyers don't believe they could afford their home if they bought it today.

3 days ago

(FILE) A man working on a car with the hood lifted up....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

What you should know about extended car warranties and how to fight denials

One after another, the KSL Investigators heard from Utahns who paid monthly for an extended auto warranty but have not had a smooth ride in their repairs covered.

4 days ago

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N....

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Tons of ground beef sold at Walmart’s nationwide recalled for possible E. coli contamination

More than 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef products were recalled by the US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday on concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli.

4 days ago

The Black Magic Asphalt logo on documents that were exchanged with El Cholo’s Manuel Jacquez....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps man who says contractor turned his payment guarantee into a double payment

The El Cholo Restaurant hired a crew to reseal their parking lot, costing $4,600. Despite promises of a refund, the credit card charge remained, and interest accrued. Here's how the KSL Investigators resolved the issue.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Redfin agrees to pay $9.25 million to settle real estate broker commission lawsuits