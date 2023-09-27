On the Site:
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86

Sep 26, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:13 pm

Man with silver hair speaks at podium...

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Oriole Brooks Robinson is honored before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 29, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86.

The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family Tuesday. The statement did not say how Robinson died.

Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series and homered in Game 1 of the Orioles’ 1966 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first crown.

Robinson participated in 18 All-Star Games, won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and earned the 1964 AL Most Valuable Player award after batting .318 with 28 home runs and a league-leading 118 RBIs.

