On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Weber County Sheriff asks viewers to approve jail expansion

Sep 27, 2023, 7:06 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff is asking voters for up to $98 million in bond funds to help with growing mental health and drug addiction needs.

Deputies say right now, they’re struggling to keep up.

The medical wing is designed for six people. The request is to build a new medical wing to add capacity for 48 additional patients.

You might call it improvising, using a higher-security area for mental health inmates.

“We have a 32-man unit that should house 32 individuals. Right now, it houses between 14 and 15 individuals that are mentally ill because they can’t be housed with other people,” Chief Deputy Phillip Reese explained. “It overflows often into our booking area, which isn’t safe. It’s not how it’s designed to be.”

 

Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon The current medical wing at the Weber County Jail is designed for six people. The request is to build a new medical wing to add capacity for 48 additional patients. (KSL TV) The current medical wing at the Weber County Jail is designed for six people. The request is to build a new medical wing to add capacity for 48 additional patients. (KSL TV) Chief Deputy Phillip Reese (KSL TV)

Often over a hundred inmates per day may have to come through this combined dental, medical, and mental health exam room.

Reese said, “It’s very crammed and it’s less than ideal.”

The area for counseling is a very narrow cubicle. It’s why Sheriff Ryan Arbon is asking voters to approve up to $98 million.

“Back then when this was designed and built, there was not an opioid crisis and there wasn’t a mental health crisis either,” The Sheriff said.

The bond proposal includes a new justice center where some 225 work-release inmates can stay and outside resources can come to help prepare inmates for re-entry into the community.

Arbon said, “Just locking somebody up does not do a whole lot of good if there’s nothing, no education or no programming or counseling with them.”

Arbon said he’d like the room to start preparing inmates on day one to contribute to society and not go back to crime, connecting them with resources to find housing, jobs, and education.

Meantime, deputies continue to make do, but it’s tough.

Reese said, “You walk into any given housing unit day-in and day-out, the smells, the sounds, the reverberation. It’s exhausting for our staff.”

They say they need to better serve people while they’re here and better prepare them to make a change.

“And if we can prevent future crimes, we save money,” Reese said.

The bond is estimated to cost a homeowner with around a $470,000 value about $4.50 a month. For businesses, it’s around $8.20.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

person maybe connected to suspicious item...

Cary Schwanitz

SLPD asks for community help identifying person involved in suspicious item downtown

Salt Lake Police released pictures Wednesday of the person they believe is connected to the suspicious item that shut down downtown Monday.

1 hour ago

Bountiful stores...

Brittany Tait

Organized retail crime costs Utah businesses $1 billion

Target is closing nine stores in major cities across four states, claiming theft has made the environment unsafe for staff and customers.  

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shelby Lofton

Student’s car stolen from BYU campus, police say suspects arrived in another stolen car

Police are investigating multiple car thefts. Officers said one car was stolen from the Salt Lake area, and another was taken right off the Brigham Young University campus.

3 hours ago

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, smiles and gives a thumbs up as a bill is read in the right...

Larry D. Curtis

Brad Wilson will seek vacant Senate seat after Mitt Romney’s term ends

Utah's Speaker of the House Brad Wilson announced Wednesday he will seek to fill the eventual vacant seat of Sen. Mitt Romney.

3 hours ago

(Unified Fire Department)...

Eliza Pace and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Man killed in fire in Millcreek

A man was killed in a fire Tuesday evening in Millcreek. 

5 hours ago

(Raise the Future)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 5 siblings hoping to stay together and find their forever family

At KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground in Midvale you'll find an activity for just about every age and athletic ability. From trampoline basketball to zip lines, and a spinning obstacle course, it was the perfect challenge for siblings Aaliyah, Rayshawn, Elijah, Anna, and Jazion.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Weber County Sheriff asks viewers to approve jail expansion