NATIONAL NEWS

Parents urged to delete their kids social media accounts ahead of possible Israeli hostage videos

Oct 11, 2023, 4:47 PM

Schools are urging parents to delete social media apps from their children's phones. Photo credit: Rouzes/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Schools are urging parents to delete social media apps from their children's phones. Photo credit: Rouzes/iStockphoto/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA MURPHY KELLY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Schools in Israel, the UK and the US are advising parents to delete their children’s social media apps over concerns that Hamas militants will broadcast or disseminate disturbing videos of hostages who have been seized in recent days.

A Tel Aviv school’s parent’s association said it expects videos of hostages “begging for their lives” to surface on social media. In a message to parents, shared with CNN by a mother of children at a high school in Tel Aviv, the association asked parents to remove apps such as TikTok from their children’s phones.

“We cannot allow our kids to watch this stuff. It is also difficult, furthermore – impossible – to contain all this content on social media,” according to the parent’s association. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Hamas has warned that it will post murders of hostages on social media if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning.

There are additional concerns that terrorists will exploit social media algorithms to specifically target such videos to followers of Jewish or Israeli influencers in an effort to wage psychological warfare on Israelis and Jews and their supporters globally.

Israeli in Utah says sister was among those who escaped attack on rave

During the onslaught on Saturday, armed Hamas militants poured over the heavily-fortified border into Israel and took as many as 150 hostages, including Israeli army officers, back to Gaza. The surprise attacks killed at least 1,200 people, according to the Israel Defense Forces, and injured thousands more.

Since Israel began airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave Saturday, at least 1,055 people have been killed in Gaza, including hundreds of children, women, and entire families, according to the Palestinian health ministry. It said a further 5,184 have been injured, as of Wednesday.

As the war wages on, some Jewish schools in the US are also asking parents not to share related videos or photos that may surface, and to prevent children – and themselves – from watching them. The schools are also advising community members to delete their social media apps during this time.

“Together with other Jewish day schools, we are warning parents to disable social media apps such as Instagram, X, and Tiktok from their children’s phones,” the head of a school in New Jersey wrote in an email. “Graphic and often misleading information is flowing freely, augmenting the fears of our students. … Parents should discuss the dangers of these platforms and ask their children on a daily basis about what they are seeing, even if they have deleted the most unfiltered apps from their phones.”

Delete social media apps

Another school in the UK said it asked students to delete their social media apps during a safety assembly.

TikTok, Instagram and X – formerly known as Twitter – did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how they are combating the increase of videos being posted online and for comment on schools asking parents to delete these apps.

But X said on its platform is has experienced an increase in daily active users in the conflict area and its escalation teams have “actioned tens of thousands of posts for sharing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct.” It did not respond to a request to comment further or define “actioned.”

“We’re also continuing to proactively monitor for antisemitic speech as part of all our efforts,” X’s safety team said. “Plus we’ve taken action to remove several hundred accounts attempting to manipulate trending topics.”

The company added it remains “laser focused” on enforcing the site’s rules and reminded users they can limit sensitive media they may encounter by visiting the “Content you see” option in Settings.

Misinformation still out there

Still, misinformation continues to run rampant on social media platforms, including X.

A post viewed more than 500,000 times – featuring the hashtag #PalestineUnderAttack – claimed to show an airplane being shot down. But the clip was from the video game Arma 3, as was later noted in a “community note” appended to the post.

Another video that is purported to show Israeli generals after being captured by Hamas fighters was viewed more than 1.7 million times by Monday. The video, however, instead shows the detention of separatists in Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, the European Union warned Elon Musk of “penalties” for disinformation circulating on X amid Israel-Hamas war.

The EU also informed Meta CEO Zuckerberg on Wednesday of a disinformation surge on its platforms – which include Facebook – and demanded the company respond in 24 hours with how it plans to combat the issue.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Zuckerberg called the attack “pure evil” and said his focus “remains on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and the region.”

National News

Kristen Rogers, CNN

Potentially harmful chemicals used in many cosmetic products banned by California governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has banned 26 chemicals — used in many cosmetics such as hair products, bodywash and nail polish — due to concerns about health harms.

15 minutes ago

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left by Ho...

Clare Foran, Haley Talbot, Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer, CNN

House Republicans pick Steve Scalise as speaker nominee

Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker

6 hours ago

A view of the outside of the OSIRIS-REx sample collector. Sample material from asteroid Bennu can b...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — the most ever returned to Earth.

6 hours ago

A worker prepares to wheel a pallet of food at a wholesale produce market in the Union Market distr...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

US wholesale inflation heated up last month amid higher gas prices

Wholesale price increases of US goods and services jumped higher for a third consecutive month.

7 hours ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building in Washington, on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federal Tra...

Josh Boak

FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.

9 hours ago

Buildings damaged and destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. Almos...

Joseph Krauss and Wafaa Shurafa

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout

Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip are struggling to find any safe area, as Israeli strikes demolish entire neighborhoods, hospitals run low on supplies and a power blackout is expected within hours.

11 hours ago

