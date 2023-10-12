On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Nature conservancy secures funding to further irrigate Shorelands Preserve

Oct 11, 2023, 6:13 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — A small crew of contractors are laying about 3,000 feet of corrugated pipe to better bring water to the edges of The Great Salt Lake.

Mike Kolendrianos, Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve manager for The Nature Conservancy says the pipeline will help save around 5 to 10% of the water used in irrigating about 10,000 acres on the west side of Davis County.

“We’ll flood-irrigate these pastures,” Kolendrianos said. “And they’ll attract all kinds of white-faced ibis, other types of shore birds that are here during the summertime.”

Up until now, the area has been irrigated using ditches and dirt paths, where much of the water is often lost through evaporation. The area will be used as grazing land for cattle, and to better supply wetlands for migratory birds.

“With the Great Salt Lake here shrinking, we’ve seen them move farther north,” Kolendrianos said. “So this is just an area where we can help provide them some habitat and some nourishment, some food for them to feed on while they’re here.”

Crews are expected to be done laying the pipe later this week. The area will be irrigated through risers similar to fountains that Kolendrianos says will more evenly water the landscape.

“It actually gives you kind of a warm feeling in your heart, for what you’re trying to do,” he said. “Knowing that this property when I’m six feet under is still going to be good, is still going to be protected.”

Kolendrianos said the project cost is just over a quarter of a million dollars. Half of that is being paid by The Nature Conservancy, while the other half comes from a Utah Department of Agriculture water optimization grant. The irrigation system should be up and running in time for next spring.

KSL 5 TV Live

Great Salt Lake

Water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake on July 20. A group's new initiative seeks to buil...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Our state is up to the task’: New initiative seeks to solve Great Salt Lake’s woes

A group of researchers and other prominent figures are seeking the help of thousands to solve the Great Salt Lake's woes once and for all, as the lake's water levels remain well below the healthy mark even after a welcomed bump from Utah's record snowpack earlier this year.

7 days ago

The sun sets on the Spiral Jetty...

 Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It’s basically on us’: Experts, lawmakers weigh what’s next to help ailing Great Salt Lake

Utah water experts agree that Utahns must continue to make changes to how they consume water for communities to avoid consequences tied to the drying Great Salt Lake, which reached an all-time low last year.

8 days ago

Willard Bay spillway...

Adam Small, KSLNewsRadio

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake

Just as he’s done for years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting awareness of a major environmental issue. This time around, his focus is on Great Salt Lake.

21 days ago

A shipwreck in Great Salt Lake is visible due to low lake levels in December 2022. Low water levels...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

A year after Great Salt Lake’s record low, half the lake is left for dead

During the winter of 2022, Utah lawmakers on Capitol Hill boarded a pair of Black Hawk helicopters to tour something bleak: the sprawling exposed lakebed, drying mud flats and the water that remained at the Great Salt Lake, which had reached an all-time low. It inspired them to act.

22 days ago

Great Salt Lake railroad causeway. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Why is this section of the Great Salt Lake still close to its record low?

While the Great Salt Lake's blue southern arm remains much higher than it was this time last year, the same can't be said about its pinkish northern arm.

22 days ago

Antelope Island State Park-paddle board trip into the sunset on the Great Salt Lake. (Tiffany Ames)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘They’re supposed to put it all back’: How new Utah rules aim to protect Great Salt Lake’s water

A pair of Utah divisions are close to unveiling new proposed rules that will regulate how new mineral extractors will return all the Great Salt Lake water they use in operations, implementing a law that Utah legislators passed earlier this year.

27 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Nature conservancy secures funding to further irrigate Shorelands Preserve