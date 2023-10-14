On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Wrong-way semi truck hits trooper, multiple cars in Parley’s Canyon

Oct 13, 2023, 9:12 PM

A wrong-way semi truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s veh...

A wrong-way semi truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on Friday evening in Parley’s Canyon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

SUMMIT PARK, Summit County – A wrong-way semi-truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on Friday evening in Parley’s Canyon.

Just before 7 p.m., a semi-truck pulled into the median on Interstate 80 near milepost 143 near Summit Park, according to Utah Highway Patrol trooper Chris Bishop.

The truck backed up into traffic and across the median into oncoming traffic, Bishop said. A UHP trooper tried to get the semi to stop and was hit in the process.

No injuries were reported.

A wrong-way semi-truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on Friday evening in Parley’s Canyon. (Utah Highway Patrol)

