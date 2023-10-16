IOC votes to award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games next year, what it means for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The International Olympic Committee voted Sunday to award both the 2030 and the 2034 Winter Games next year.

Fraser Bullock, CEO and president of the Salt Lake City Utah Committee for the Games, spoke with KSL TV to discuss what this means for Utah.

“The key to our bid is the support we have in Utah,” Bullock said. “We have 100 % support from our political leaders. We have 82% from the public. Try getting 80% support on anything.”

Bullock says Utah is open to hosting the Games in either 2030 or 2034. However, Los Angeles is hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028.

“2034 gives us some distance,” he said. “So that’s the Games ideally we’d like to have.”

As it stands now, Salt Lake City is the only bid in the running for the 2034 Games.

Bullock says cities in France, Switzerland and Sweden are competing for the rights to host the Games in 2030.

“But nobody has been named by the IOC for 2034, other than Salt Lake City,” he said.

Sunday’s developments are an encouraging sign for Utah, who last hosted the Olympics in 2002.

“What happened today is more than I hoped,” Bullock said. “And so we feel that we are in very good shape.”

The next step in the process is something called target dialogue. That’s when a city begins negotiating with the IOC a contract with the IOC.

Bullock says once a city reaches this stage it is on the right track to hosting the Games. The target dialogue is set to begin in November.