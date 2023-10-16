On the Site:
IOC votes to award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games next year, what it means for Utah

Oct 15, 2023, 9:37 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

File photo....

File photo.

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The International Olympic Committee voted Sunday to award both the 2030 and the 2034 Winter Games next year.

Fraser Bullock, CEO and president of the Salt Lake City Utah Committee for the Games, spoke with KSL TV to discuss what this means for Utah.

“The key to our bid is the support we have in Utah,” Bullock said. “We have 100 % support from our political leaders. We have 82% from the public. Try getting 80% support on anything.”

Bullock says Utah is open to hosting the Games in either 2030 or 2034. However, Los Angeles is hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Winter Olympic Host Cities For 2030, 2034 To Be Chosen At Same Time In July

“2034 gives us some distance,” he said. “So that’s the Games ideally we’d like to have.”

As it stands now, Salt Lake City is the only bid in the running for the 2034 Games.

Bullock says cities in France, Switzerland and Sweden are competing for the rights to host the Games in 2030.

“But nobody has been named by the IOC for 2034, other than Salt Lake City,” he said.

Sunday’s developments are an encouraging sign for Utah, who last hosted the Olympics in 2002.

“What happened today is more than I hoped,” Bullock said. “And so we feel that we are in very good shape.”

The next step in the process is something called target dialogue. That’s when a city begins negotiating with the IOC a contract with the IOC.

Bullock says once a city reaches this stage it is on the right track to hosting the Games. The target dialogue is set to begin in November.

James Parker prepares to hurl a discus...

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright looks at the latest developments for Utah's Olympic bid....

One the of climbers in the training camp climbing a wall. (KSL-TV's Alex Cabrero)...

The Salt Lake City valley buildings are seen with the Olympic rings on the mountain behind the city...

FILE: General View as the Olympic Flame burns during the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Salt Lake Cit...

The Salt Lake City valley buildings are seen with the Olympic rings on the mountain behind the city...

