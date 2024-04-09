SLC to ‘go gold’ for International Olympic Committee arrival to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The International Olympic Committee announced it will be in Utah starting Wednesday, visiting with Olympic and Paralympic bid officials for the 2034 Olympics, and touring proposed venues for the Games.

The IOC disseminated a busy schedule for its last trip to the state, which will last until Saturday. In support of the IOC’s arrival, multiple businesses downtown said they would illuminate the cityscape in gold.

Trip agenda

Wednesday’s agenda will be heavily centered around the Utah Transit Authority and public transit plans for the 2034 Winter Games.

The day will begin with an opening presentation at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and finish the afternoon with a stadium tour. Afterward, UTA will present a “transit-readiness briefing,” it said in a press release. During the briefing, the IOC will ride a special Olympic-wrapped TRAX train from Fort Douglas to the Delta Center in downtown Salt Lake.

UTA said that special Olympic images, with the phrase “Ready to Move the World Again” emblazoned, will stay on the special TRAX cars until the hopeful Olympic bid announcement on July 24, ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Thursday’s agenda consists of a community forum at the Eccles Theater, which will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The rest of Thursday and Friday’s agendas will be to tour multiple proposed venues.

Saturday will commend IOC’s visit with a press conference at noon.

Utah community goes gold

In anticipation of the IOC’s visit, several businesses and towers in downtown Salt Lake will “go gold” in support. Each will illuminate their premises in an Olympic gold hue to show support for the games.

Salt Lake Chamber issued a press release that will be participating, which includes The Gateway, 95 State, City Creek Center, Delta Center, The Grand America Hotel, Capitol Theatre, Wells Fargo Center, 222 Building, the Salt Lake City and County Building, Liberty Sky and the Walker Center among others.

“As a community event, everyone is welcome to illuminate their homes and businesses in gold,” the release stated. “By enveloping the cityscape in golden, businesses aim to convey their enthusiasm and readiness to collaborate with the IOC in making the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games a resounding success.”