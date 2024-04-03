Proposed venues for the 2034 Winter Olympics released by Committee for the Games
Apr 3, 2024, 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm
(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games announced Wednesday that it has identified 13 proposed venues as part of its bid to bring the 2034 Winter Olympics to Utah.
According to a press release, the plan includes several existing venues. It also includes bringing new events in skiing and snowboarding big air closer to downtown Salt Lake.
“Our venue partners represent a modern, sustainable approach to sport,” said SLC-UT President and CEO Fraser Bullock in a news release. “They have continued contributing to Utah’s sports legacy with ongoing programs and regular updates. And the ability to bring big air into downtown Salt Lake City will create great memories for athletes and spectators.”
However, Bullock said the proposals are far from being a sure thing.
“Ten years is a long time, and event locations will evolve based on ownership changes, new sports, or new venue opportunities,” he said. “Events in the Games have also increased nearly 40% since 2002, so we will have time to evaluate the best placement.”
Preferred host
The International Olympic Committee selected Utah as its preferred host for the 2034 Winter Olympics in November. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also selected Utah as the United States’ top choice in 2018. Since then, Utah Olympic leaders have been working with the proposed host sites.
“We salute the commitment of our proposed venues and their respective communities,” Bullock said. “Over the past two decades, they have all remained resolute in their dedication to sport and are an active part of Utah’s sports culture.”
Of the proposed venues, one noteworthy addition is the downtown location for big air, which became an Olympic sport in 2018. It typically takes place on a “towering portable scaffold structure,” according to the release. In Salt Lake City, the proposed site is Block 85, the site of the 2002 Medals Plaza, near the Delta Center.
“Big air has been a remarkable event that has literally brought the sport to the people,” said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation COO Calum Clark.
Another new proposed venue is the Salt Palace Convention Center, which would be used to host Olympic curling and wheelchair curling during the Paralympics.
“Curling has grown in popularity worldwide, and certainly in America, with Team USA winning gold in 2018,” Bullock said. “The Salt Palace offered a sustainable approach with a temporary facility and the opportunity to expand seating without permanent new construction.”
Utah is the lone preferred host being considered by the IOC for the 2034 Games. An official announcement on the host city is expected in July.
Proposed Olympic Competition Venues
Alpine Skiing — Snowbasin, Ogden
Biathlon — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway
Bobsled & Skeleton — Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Cross Country Skiing — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway
Curling — Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Figure Skating —Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Freestyle Skiing
- Block 85 (downtown), Salt Lake City (big air)
- Deer Valley Resort, Park City
- Park City Mountain, Park City
- Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Ice Hockey
- Maverik Center, West Valley City
- Peaks Ice Arena, Provo
Luge — Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Nordic Combined
- Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway
- Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Ski Jumping — Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Snowboarding
- Block 85 (downtown), Salt Lake City (big air)
- Park City Mountain, Park City
- Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Speed Skating
- Delta Center, Salt Lake City (short track)
- Utah Olympic Oval, Kearns (long track)
OTHER PROPOSED OLYMPIC VENUES
Opening and Closing Ceremonies — Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
Olympic Village — University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Olympic Medals Plaza — Block 85 (Downtown), Salt Lake City
Main Media Center —Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
PARALYMPIC COMPETITION VENUES
Para Alpine Skiing — Snowbasin, Ogden
Para Biathlon — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway
Para Cross Country Skiing — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway
Wheelchair Curling — Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
Para Ice Hockey — Maverik Center, West Valley City
Para Snowboarding — Utah Olympic Park, Park City
OTHER PROPOSED PARALYMPIC VENUES
Opening and Closing Ceremonies — Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
Paralympic Village — University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Paralympic Medals Plaza — Block 85 (Downtown), Salt Lake City
Main Media Center — Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
