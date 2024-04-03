Proposed venues for the 2034 Winter Olympics released by Committee for the Games

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games announced Wednesday that it has identified 13 proposed venues as part of its bid to bring the 2034 Winter Olympics to Utah.

According to a press release, the plan includes several existing venues. It also includes bringing new events in skiing and snowboarding big air closer to downtown Salt Lake.

“Our venue partners represent a modern, sustainable approach to sport,” said SLC-UT President and CEO Fraser Bullock in a news release. “They have continued contributing to Utah’s sports legacy with ongoing programs and regular updates. And the ability to bring big air into downtown Salt Lake City will create great memories for athletes and spectators.”

However, Bullock said the proposals are far from being a sure thing.

“Ten years is a long time, and event locations will evolve based on ownership changes, new sports, or new venue opportunities,” he said. “Events in the Games have also increased nearly 40% since 2002, so we will have time to evaluate the best placement.”

Preferred host

The International Olympic Committee selected Utah as its preferred host for the 2034 Winter Olympics in November. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also selected Utah as the United States’ top choice in 2018. Since then, Utah Olympic leaders have been working with the proposed host sites.

“We salute the commitment of our proposed venues and their respective communities,” Bullock said. “Over the past two decades, they have all remained resolute in their dedication to sport and are an active part of Utah’s sports culture.”

Of the proposed venues, one noteworthy addition is the downtown location for big air, which became an Olympic sport in 2018. It typically takes place on a “towering portable scaffold structure,” according to the release. In Salt Lake City, the proposed site is Block 85, the site of the 2002 Medals Plaza, near the Delta Center.

“Big air has been a remarkable event that has literally brought the sport to the people,” said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation COO Calum Clark.

Another new proposed venue is the Salt Palace Convention Center, which would be used to host Olympic curling and wheelchair curling during the Paralympics.

“Curling has grown in popularity worldwide, and certainly in America, with Team USA winning gold in 2018,” Bullock said. “The Salt Palace offered a sustainable approach with a temporary facility and the opportunity to expand seating without permanent new construction.”

Utah is the lone preferred host being considered by the IOC for the 2034 Games. An official announcement on the host city is expected in July.

Proposed Olympic Competition Venues

Alpine Skiing — Snowbasin, Ogden

Biathlon — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

Bobsled & Skeleton — Utah Olympic Park, Park City

Cross Country Skiing — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

Curling — Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Figure Skating —Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Freestyle Skiing

Block 85 (downtown), Salt Lake City (big air)

Deer Valley Resort, Park City

Park City Mountain, Park City

Utah Olympic Park, Park City

Ice Hockey

Maverik Center, West Valley City

Peaks Ice Arena, Provo

Luge — Utah Olympic Park, Park City

Nordic Combined

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

Utah Olympic Park, Park City

Ski Jumping — Utah Olympic Park, Park City

Snowboarding

Block 85 (downtown), Salt Lake City (big air)

Park City Mountain, Park City

Utah Olympic Park, Park City

Speed Skating

Delta Center, Salt Lake City (short track)

Utah Olympic Oval, Kearns (long track)

OTHER PROPOSED OLYMPIC VENUES

Opening and Closing Ceremonies — Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Olympic Village — University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Olympic Medals Plaza — Block 85 (Downtown), Salt Lake City

Main Media Center —Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

PARALYMPIC COMPETITION VENUES

Para Alpine Skiing — Snowbasin, Ogden

Para Biathlon — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

Para Cross Country Skiing — Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

Wheelchair Curling — Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

Para Ice Hockey — Maverik Center, West Valley City

Para Snowboarding — Utah Olympic Park, Park City

OTHER PROPOSED PARALYMPIC VENUES

Opening and Closing Ceremonies — Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Paralympic Village — University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Paralympic Medals Plaza — Block 85 (Downtown), Salt Lake City

Main Media Center — Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

