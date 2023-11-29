Salt Lake City Is ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics. What Does That Mean?

SALT LAKE CITY – After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Salt Lake City is the preferred host city for the 2034 Olympics, Utah sports fans were left wondering exactly what that meant.

Salt Lake City Olympic Advisor & LHM CEO Steve Starks joined the KSL Sports Zone to clear the air on the 2034 Olympic Games.

One step closer. ❄️🏂🏔️ The IOC has announced Salt Lake City as the “preferred host” of the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. pic.twitter.com/iZvqezNsao — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 29, 2023

Starks explained what being the ‘preferred host’ means and how official that title is.

“It’s about as official as you can get right now,” Starks said. “The feature host commission of the International Olympic Committee says Salt Lake 2034 is our preferred host city for the Winter Olympic Games. You finalize agreements, you ensure that you have government backing, and then you formally sign at the Paris Games this summer.”

Utah is in a great position to host the games because they have continued to use and update all of the facilities from the 2002 Olympic Games.

“There is a lot of work to be done but one of the reasons that we were selected is because of all the work that has been done,” Starks said. “We took a lot of risks out of the situation for the IOC.”

Today’s announcement has us EXCITED. So… here are some of the best moments from Salt Lake 2002. https://t.co/psupZNpauz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 29, 2023

The decision isn’t finalized but it’s as sure as it can be at this point in time.

The host city will be finalized as soon as next summer at the Olympics in Paris.

“Utah is in such a great position because we have all of that in place,” Starks said. “We have 100% of the government guarantees. That includes city, county, state, and federal. Everything will be finalized in the coming months.”

