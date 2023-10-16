On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Cheers! 96-year-old couple ties the knot

Oct 16, 2023, 10:38 AM

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife. Mandatory Credit: K...

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife. Mandatory Credit: KCTV

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KCTV STAFF


CNN

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — A couple in Olathe is proving that it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Cheers to newlyweds Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse, both 96 years young!

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.

Dorris and Carl said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

And from that point on they knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a trai...

Jesse Bedayn and Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Semitruck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling coal cars and closing major highway

Authorities in Colorado say the driver of a semi-trailer truck was killed when a train derailed and a bridge collapsed, spewing coal and mangled train cars across a major highway near Pueblo on Sunday.

26 minutes ago

FILE: speeding ticket...

Associated Press

A $1.4 million speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the situation

A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine.

41 minutes ago

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie is up for au...

Issy Ronald

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-wing model fetches over $3.1 million at auction

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie sold at auction for over $3.13 million on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Rel...

Sophia Tareen

Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say

Authorities say a 71-year-old Illinois man has been charged with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounded a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war.

5 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Oct. 15 that the agency has seen an increase in reported thre...

Holmes Lybrand, CNN

FBI sees increase in reported threats in wake of attacks in Israel

The FBI has seen an increase in reported threats in the US amid the Israel-Hamas war, Director Christopher Wray told reporters on a call Sunday.

16 hours ago

A young Taylor Swift fan takes a photo of the moms of their group next to the "Taylor Swift: The Er...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ sets box office record for concert movie

Taylor Swift is now a box-office superstar.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Cheers! 96-year-old couple ties the knot