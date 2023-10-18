Post Malone says he’s not leaving Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Rapper and singer Post Malone said Tuesday night that he is not leaving Utah.

His post on social media said, “I’m not moving out of Utah y’all just getting some more land. I love living in this beautiful place.”

The post went out at 7:11 Tuesday evening.

I’m not moving out of Utah y’all 💕just getting some more land 🥹 I love living in this beautiful place — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 18, 2023

On Tuesday, Malone said on the Howard Stern Show that he is moving to another state since he wants to expand the “Jam Zone” so he can feel more free and hang out.

“We are looking to expand the operation,” Malone told Stern. “I want a little bit more. We have the underground, we have all the goodies and all the fun that I can have.”

Stern asked if Malone would buy the property around him or look for a bigger space in Utah, but Malone confirmed he was leaving for a new home.

“Well, we are going to another state,” Malone answered. “We have a plan for another state. And we have a plan for a bunker with a bowling alley, with a carport, and a swimming pool.”

Malone wouldn’t say on the podcast where the new state was but hinted it was a place that he and Taylor Swift hung out at and promised an acre for Stern.

“I’m so excited. I’m so excited about it,” he said.