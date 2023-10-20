On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Judge: Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

Oct 20, 2023, 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Free Speech Systems, Jones' media company, proposed a plan in its bankruptcy case to pay the conspiracy theorist $520,000 a year while leaving $7 million to $10 million annually to pay off creditors, who include relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

The decision is another significant defeat for Jones in the wake of juries in Texas and Connecticut punishing him over spreading falsehoods about the nation’s deadliest school shooting. U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston issued the ruling Thursday.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and more recent financial documents submitted by his attorneys put his personal net worth around $14 million. But Lopez ruled that those protections do not apply over findings of “willful and malicious” conduct.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

“The families are pleased with the Court’s ruling that Jones’s malicious conduct will find no safe harbor in the bankruptcy court,” said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. “As a result, Jones will continue to be accountable for his actions into the future regardless of his claimed bankruptcy.”

An attorney for Jones did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

On his Infowars website, Jones posted a video saying the judge’s ruling will have little practical effect because he is over $1 million in debt personally and has little to pay the Sandy Hook families. He also said he continues to appeal the verdicts.

“It’s all academic. I don’t have a million dollars,” he said. “My company has a few million, but that’s just to pay the bills and my product in the future. So we are literally on empty. So this idea that … we’re going to take your money away doesn’t exist because the money doesn’t exist. It’s all political.

“At the end of the day, they won’t take my free speech away,” he said. “I’m still going to be on the air one way or another.”

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

After 26 people were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, Jones made a false conspiracy theory a centerpiece of his programing on his flagship Infowars show. He has been telling his audience to donate to him and shop on the Infowars website so he can keep doing his program and pay his legal costs.

But Jones’ personal spending topped $93,000 in July alone, including thousands of dollars on meals and entertainment, according to his monthly financial reports in the bankruptcy case. The spending stuck a nerve with Sandy Hook families as they have yet to collect any of the money that juries awarded them.

Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime

Sandy Hook families won nearly the $1.5 billion in judgments against Jones last year in lawsuits over repeated promotion of a false theory that the school shooting never happened.

The amount of money Jones owes Sandy Hook families could grow even larger. Another lawsuit is pending in Texas, brought by the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, one of the children slain in the attack. A trial date has not yet been set.

Relatives of the victims testified at the trials about being harassed and threatened by Jones’ believers, who sent threats and even confronted the grieving families in person, accusing them of being “crisis actors” whose children never existed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Matheson Courthouse...

Mike Anderson

OBGYN sex assault case goes to Utah Supreme Court

More than 130 women say a now retired Provo OBGYN used his position of trust to sexually assault them. Their lawsuit was thrown out about a year ago.

21 hours ago

Adam Burdick was arrested by Davis County officers in November of 2022 and posed as his brother, An...

Larry D. Curtis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Davis County Sheriff’s Office issues statement on inmate fooling officers with false identity

Davis County Sheriff's Office issued a statement about Adam Burdick, who was incarcerated for 2 months under this brother's identity. The county's investigation into the matter has concluded with new procedures they will implement to prevent from happening again.

2 days ago

Purple flags outside of the DA's office for domestic violence month....

Ashley Moser

16,000 charges filed in domestic violence cases since 2016, Salt Lake DA says 

Purple flags line the sidewalk in front of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

2 days ago

Santa Fe, NM Sheriff's office...

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury will soon decide whether Alec Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

3 days ago

Santa Fe, NM Sheriff's office...

Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury will soon decide whether Alec Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

4 days ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

JJ Vallow’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow will be turned over to his family after a judge's order Monday.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Judge: Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families