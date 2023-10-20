On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Moosejaw’s 1st Utah location opens as chain’s other nationwide stores prepare to close

Oct 20, 2023, 4:30 PM

MooseJaws opening (Salt Lake City)...

MooseJaws opening (Salt Lake City)

(Salt Lake City)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Nick Rau and other Moosejaw executives immediately fell in love with the historic building they toured two years ago in the outdoor gear retail chain’s search for its first Utah location.

The building, located almost a block south of the 900 East TRAX station in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood, has stood in the area for about a century. But they believed it was the perfect place for their newest home.

“When we first saw it, we fell in love — beautiful brick, beautiful barrel-vaulted ceiling,” said Rau, director of marketing for the Michigan-based company. “(We) got excited.”

So much has happened since then, making this location a little more unique.

Dick’s Sporting Goods acquired the company earlier this year. Then, last month, it decided it would shutter most of Moosejaw’s nationwide locations, Retail Dive reported. The outlet reported that Moosejaw’s Salt Lake City location, which officially opened on Thursday, is one of three that will remain open in the future, joining a store in Bentonville, Arkansas, and another in Birmingham, Michigan.

Despite the major shakeups, Rau said everyone wanted to move forward with an expansion out to Utah. Having visited enough times, especially for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which returned to Salt Lake City earlier this year, they wanted to have a physical location for the major outdoor-loving state.

The nearly 8,200-square-foot facility offers all sorts of clothing, shoes, mountain bikes and other outdoor gear from leading brands.

“We knew Salt Lake was a place we had to be. (It’s) a major mecca for outdoors — everything is so close to reach,” Rau said, moments after employees and Salt Lake City leaders cut a ribbon to open the new store. “It (took) time to build the kind of momentum we needed to have a space here.”

Conversely, Salt Lake leaders say they are thrilled with Moosejaw’s arrival, arguing that it shows the strength of the region’s outdoor passion. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she’s happy that the company also chose a location in a part of the city that hasn’t had as much business “activation” in a while, especially as the last of the nearby box stores close on 900 East.

She calls the company a “natural fit” for the city and said it may help jumpstart new business in the area, a few blocks north of the city’s 9th & 9th district.

“This is a new toehold for what could be a rejuvenation of small businesses coming into this northern part of the 9th & 9th neighborhood,” she told KSL.com. “And we love this old building that has been … (used) for different uses. It’s a really beautiful space.”

Meanwhile, the company is celebrating its Utah arrival with a vendor fair on Saturday, which will include food, drinks, music, sales and giveaways. The all-day event begins at 9 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dax Preston (right) with his mom, Shana Gardner (left) recovering in the hospital....

Karah Brackin

Bull-rider lucky to be alive after fall

A cowboy from Tooele is lucky to be alive after riding a bull Saturday when things went south.

6 minutes ago

Rachel Lam practicing Qigong, a form of Chinese mediation, to help with her mental health....

Ken Fall

Lessons from one woman’s journey with depression

A toolkit of practices and therapies helped this mom find balance in life.

41 minutes ago

Weber Co. animal shelter...

Mike Anderson

Weber County Animal Shelter eases overcrowding with online pet adoptions

The Weber County Animal Shelter is overwhelmed with animals, nearly 300 of them, which is why it has turned to an online option to keep more from coming in.

1 hour ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Michael Houck

Alleged DUI driver hits a car and flees into Ogden river, police say

A man attempted to escape from police by running into the Ogden River after hitting a car late Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Dr. Broadbent victims...

Katija Stjepovic

Utah Supreme Court hears arguments in Provo OBGYN sexual assault case

The Utah Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday on whether a case involving an obstetrician-gynecologist should be treated as medical malpractice.

2 hours ago

An old tower at Allen Park...

Eliza Pace

Fact or fiction? Exploring the rumors and myths of Hobbitville

Hobbitville, a title given to Allen Park has been shrouded in myths and rumors for decades.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Moosejaw’s 1st Utah location opens as chain’s other nationwide stores prepare to close