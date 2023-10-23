On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

House enters third week without speaker as nine Republicans vie for gavel

Oct 23, 2023, 7:08 AM

The U.S. Capitol Building following passage in the House of a 45-day continuing resolution on Septe...

The U.S. Capitol Building following passage in the House of a 45-day continuing resolution on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House voted to pass a short-term, bipartisan funding bill that could avert a government shutdown and sent it to the Senate just hours before a midnight deadline. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ISABELLE D'ANTONIO AND JACK FORREST


CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) — As the House enters its third week without a speaker, nearly a dozen Republicans are vying to earn the support of their conference to wield the gavel, throwing the chamber into even more uncertainty.

The conference is searching for a new speaker nominee after Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday became the latest to exit the race. The chamber has been without a speaker since House Republicans ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

Nine House Republicans are running for the position, announced House GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, including GOP Whip Tom Emmer, who is endorsed by McCarthy. Emmer has moved to lock in support across the ideological and geographic spectrum in the conference, giving him what many House Republicans believe is an advantage, according to GOP sources. Though he could face an uphill battle against allies of former President Donald Trump who have been quick to criticize Emmer for voting to certify the 2020 election.

The speaker hopefuls spent the weekend working the phones to win their conference’s support ahead of an expected candidate forum Monday evening and secret-ballot election Tuesday.

These are the other GOP representatives running for speaker:

  • Jack Bergman of Michigan, a retired 40-year veteran of the U.S. Marines.
  • Byron Donalds of Florida, a second-term member of the far-right Freedom Caucus.
  • Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, chair of the conservative group known as the Republican Study Committee – which wields a large bloc of GOP members.
  • Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the vice chairman for the House Republican conference.
  • Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
  • Gary Palmer of Alabama, the chairman of the Republican Policy Committee.
  • Austin Scott of Georgia, the seven-term ally of McCarthy who quickly dropped out of a last-minute challenge to Jordan last week.
  • Pete Sessions, the longtime Texas Republican once entangled in scandal after pushing for the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was critical of Trump.

Frustrations and divisions have only intensified within the conference as Republicans search for a way to resolve the impasse. That, along with the GOP’s narrow majority, has made it increasingly unclear whether any candidate will be able to secure the 217 floor votes needed to win the gavel.

The House, meanwhile, remains in a state of paralysis amid the threat of a government shutdown next month and the Israel-Hamas war.

The government runs out of funding in less than a month, after narrowly avoiding a shutdown with a stopgap funding bill last month. A speaker will need to be involved in negotiations with the White House and the Senate, both of which are controlled by Democrats.

And there is momentum for a bill to give further aid to Israel’s war against Hamas. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for a $105 billion package that will include aid for Israel and Ukraine, which is said to be running out of munitions in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

The showdown over the speakership kicked off earlier this month when a bloc of hardline conservatives voted to oust McCarthy, a historic move that plunged the House into unprecedented territory. Then, in the aftermath of McCarthy’s ouster, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s speakership nomination met a swift downfall when the conference failed to come together on his bid.

On Friday, Republicans pushed Jordan out of the race after he failed to win the gavel for the third time in a floor vote earlier in the day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Top row, from left: Republican representatives Gary Palmer, Mike Johnson, Tom Emmer, Dan Meuser and...

Jack Forrest, CNN

These are the House Republicans running for speaker

The high-stakes race for House speaker enters a new phase this week, with a slate of new candidates vying for the gavel following Rep. Jim Jordan’s exit from the race.

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump has claimed Sidney Powell was “never” his attorney on October 22....

Marshall Cohen and Kristen Holmes, CNN

After Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia case, Trump claims she was ‘never’ his attorney, despite their past ties

Former President Donald Trump claimed Sidney Powell was “never” his attorney in a social media post Sunday, three days after she pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case.

18 hours ago

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in De...

Sophia Tareen, Associated Press

A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive

Funeral services are set for a Detroit synagogue president who was found fatally stabbed at her home while police continue their investigation into the motive. Samantha Woll is being remembered as a community leader and for her interfaith work.

19 hours ago

Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie could be your next Halloween costume. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictu...

Leah Asmelash, CNN

This year’s most popular (and relevant) Halloween costumes

Halloween, our annual celebration of the scary, has long been a showcase for ghost costumes and vampire teeth. But Barbie and Spider-Man are amongst this year’s top pop culture-inspired costumes.

21 hours ago

A growing share of adults are buying toys for themselves. (Christopher Dilts, Bloomberg/Getty Image...

Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

How toy and game companies are winning back their grown-up former customers

(CNN) —I was on vacation and hanging out quietly in the hotel room with my friend when, out of nowhere, she screamed “Zoo Pals are back!” We immediately tried to buy some. But to our misfortune, they were sold out. For days we refreshed the page to see if they were back in stock. Sure […]

2 days ago

Sydney Powell, Donald Trump and Kenneth Chesebro are pictured in a split image. Two stalwart allies...

Zachary Cohen and Marshall Cohen, CNN

Back-to-back plea deals pose grave legal threat to Donald Trump

Two stalwart allies of former President Donald Trump flipped against him this week. That now could be a threat to the former president's ability to fend off any criminal charges.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

House enters third week without speaker as nine Republicans vie for gavel