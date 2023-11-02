On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

House measure to expel indicted GOP Rep. George Santos fails

Nov 1, 2023, 6:06 PM

Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, is seen as he walks outside the Central Islip Feder...

Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, is seen as he walks outside the Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on October 27. (Eduardo Munoz, Reuters)

(Eduardo Munoz, Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CLARE FORAN AND HALEY TALBOT, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — An effort to expel indicted GOP Rep. George Santos failed in the House on Wednesday as a Republican-led resolution fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

Earlier, five vulnerable New York Republican House members asked the conference to vote to expel Santos from the chamber.

“As Republican Members from the New York delegation, we fully support Santos’ expulsion, and ask all of our colleagues to join us in voting yes,” the lawmakers wrote in a new letter to their colleagues dated Wednesday.

Freshman Reps. Nick LaLota, Anthony D’Esposito, Marcus Molinaro, Brandon Williams and Mike Lawler signed the letter. The vulnerable members from New York’s congressional delegation address several specific concerns raised by their colleagues including the arguments to let Santos’ voters decide and that by removing him they are only decreasing their impossibly slim majority.

All five Republicans stuck with the GOP in July to refer a similar Democratic effort to the Ethics committees.

“This issue is not a political one but a moral one. … This is a question of right and wrong,” they wrote, rebutting the argument from colleagues that this would further risk their slim majority. House Republican currently control 221 seats to Democrats 212. There are two vacancies: one in a safely Republican district in Utah and one in a safely Democratic district in Rhode Island.

They also argue that expelling Santos prior to a criminal conviction would set a “positive” precedent.

“Indeed, we should let the American people know if a candidate for Congress lies about everything about himself to get their votes, and then that false identity becomes known by his admission or otherwise, that House Members will expel the fraudster and give voters a timely opportunity to have proper representation.”

Tuesday evening the House Ethics Committee announced they will provide an update to their investigation on or by November 17th, which NY GOP members fear could result in their colleagues waiting to see how that investigation plays out.

Santos is facing 23 charges including wire fraud and identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty.

Santos wrote on X on Monday, “I will not beg for my constitutional rights. I will let my colleagues make their decision without my interference.”

Last week, he wrote on X that he is not resigning and said, “I’m entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking.”

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Rep. George Santos is escorted by police as he leaves Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central I...

Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves, Associated Press

New York Republicans are looking to expel Rep. George Santos from the House

George Santos will soon face a vote to expel him from the House by fellow GOP members from New York.

5 hours ago

Carolyn Phippen...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Carolyn Phippen enters 2024 Senate race from the ‘front lines’ of conservative movement

Carolyn Phippen, the executive director of Freedom Front of Utah, an advocacy group focused on individual rights and the free market, announced her campaign for Senator Mitt Romney's seat at Draper Historic Park on Wednesday afternoon.

6 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider when the government can block followers on social m...

Ariane de Vogue, CNN

Supreme Court considers when the government can block followers on social media

The Supreme Court grappled with the intersection between the internet and the First Amendment Tuesday as justices considered when government officials can block followers on social media.

1 day ago

The Biden administration wants to kill ‘junk’ fees in retirement investments and advice. (Shape...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

Biden administration wants to kill ‘junk’ fees in retirement investments and advice

As part of its ongoing effort to make it easier for Americans to amass retirement savings and protect consumers from having to pay “junk” fees, the Biden Administration on Tuesday released a proposed rule.

1 day ago

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars...

Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN

House GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid sets up collision course with Senate

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars to aid the country, setting up one of the first leadership tests for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

2 days ago

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts (Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch...

Jack Dura, Associated Press

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor

A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Prague intending pay for sex with a minor, and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

House measure to expel indicted GOP Rep. George Santos fails