Wednesday’s Child: Three sisters looking for a family to keep them together

Nov 8, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:40 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


SYRACUSE — On the Boysen family farm in Syracuse, you’ll find some of the friendliest animals; from goats to cows, even the chickens seemed to enjoy a little attention.

“Look at this goat, look at that one.” shouted Aniyah to her sisters Joline and Alex.

It’s not often Joline, Alex, and Aniyah spend time on a farm, but given the opportunity to feed and play with the animals, they were all in.

“Oh, I love it, I want to be its best friend,” said Joline, while meeting Oreo, the Boysen’s black and white cow.

At 14, Joline is the oldest of the sisters, followed by Alex, 13, and then Aniyah, 11.

“Out of all of us, Aniyah and Alex are probably the closest,” said Joline. “We’re best friends,” added Alex.

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. They are featured as this week’s Wednesday’s Child. (KSL TV)

A special connection

The three sisters share a special bond, they’ve lived in foster care since 2019. Over the last few years, they’ve lived in a couple of different placements, and at one point they were split up.

“You don’t know when your foster family is going to get tired of you, or tired of your shenanigans,” said Joline.

While all three girls are talkative, outgoing, and love attention, Joline says Aniyah is the sister who tends to keep everyone in line.

“Aniyah is the serious one, she makes sure we don’t do anything too crazy,” she said.

A forever family

Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are hoping to be adopted by a forever family.

“Someone who cares for us and treats us all equally,” said Anyiah.

But Joline worries that may not happen.

“If we don’t end up getting adopted, I’ll just adopt them (Alex and Anyiah) when I get out of high school,” said Joline.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV)

The sisters say they’re not giving up hope that their forever family is waiting for them. They hope that their story will inspire that one caring adult or a couple to reach out and inquire about them.

“I just need a home to stay with me and not get tired of me,” said Joline.

To learn more about Joline, Alex, and Aniyah visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

