On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found

Nov 10, 2023, 11:07 AM

The majority of Americans say they tip 15% or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant. Man...

The majority of Americans say they tip 15% or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant. Mandatory Credit: kittimages/iStockphoto/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATHANIEL MEYERSOHN, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — How much should you tip? It’s one of life’s great mysteries.

But the majority of Americans say they tip 15% or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.

Fifty-seven percent of US adults surveyed told Pew they tip 15% or less for an average sit-down meal. Twenty-two percent said they leave a 20% tip.

Tip amounts vary by income, age and other factors, the poll found. Young adults are slightly more likely to tip more generously than older Americans, who tend to be more stingy with tips.

Whether Americans actually are tipping more frequently, if not more generously, is difficult to say, according to Pew. There’s no official data on how many businesses rely on tips to compensate their workers, or what share of workers are regularly tipped.

Tipping amounts have also grown over time.

According to a 1922 edition of Emily Post’s etiquette book, the rule was 10% for a meal in a “first class hotel,” with a 25-cent minimum. By the latter part of the 20th century, a typical restaurant tip was 15%.

Tipping 15% to 20% at restaurants became standard because of a cycle of competition among customers, etiquette researchers say. Many people tip to gain social approval or with the expectation of better service. As tip levels increase, other customers start tipping more to avoid any losses in status or risk poorer service.

But few people know what to do. And a changing tipping landscape — with the option to tip now suggested on touch screens at coffee shops, fast-casual restaurant chains, and other new businesses — has made it even harder.

Seventy-two percent of people told Pew that tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago. But only about a third said it was extremely or very easy to know whether or how much to tip for different types of services.

“Even as Americans say they’re being asked to tip more often, relatively few have a great deal of confidence about when and how to do so,” Pew said.

The public is more likely to oppose than favor suggested tip amounts on screens. Forty percent of people oppose businesses suggesting tip amounts to their customers on screens.

Americans’ tipping behaviors also vary by business. More than 90% of people say they always or often leave a tip at sit-down restaurants, 78% when getting a haircut, 76% for food delivery and 61% taking a taxi or ride-share.

Relatively few Americans always or often tip when buying a coffee — 25% — or when eating at a fast casual restaurant, such as a Chipotle or Sweetgreen.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Taylor Swift performing in March. Her album "Midnights" is eligible for Grammy consideration this y...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Grammy nominations 2024: See the full list of nominees

Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were revealed on Friday morning.

3 hours ago

FILE: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to a reporter during a vote on a continuing resolution to fund...

Josh Ellis

Mitt Romney not seeking third-party presidential ticket with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, chief of staff says

Sen. Mitt Romney is not planning to run for president any time soon.

3 hours ago

FILE - The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman, Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale, C...

Associated Press

Air Force’s new nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, has taken its first test flight

The B-21 Raider took its first test flight on Friday, moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the nation's next nuclear weapons stealth bomber.

4 hours ago

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-Pacific Region)...

Audrey McAvoy

Wildlife refuge pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink. Drought may be to blame

A pond in Hawaii has turned so bubble-gum pink it could be from the set of “Barbie.”

6 hours ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

3 motions filed to prevent Chad Daybell from facing death penalty during trial

The legal team for Chad Daybell have filed three motions to remove the death penalty as a possibility in his murder trial next year.

19 hours ago

man gestures in front of voting location that ran out of ballots...

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, MICHAEL GOLDBERG and AYANNA ALEXANDER Associated Press

Ballot shortages in Mississippi created a problem for democracy on the day of a governor’s election

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in Mississippi’s largest county are demanding answers about why some polling places ran out of ballots and voters had to wait for them to be replenished on the day the state was deciding its most competitive governor’s race in a generation. It’s unclear how many people left without voting, and […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found