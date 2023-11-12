On the Site:
U.S. military aircraft crashes in training accident in eastern Mediterranean Sea

Nov 11, 2023, 6:50 PM

In this March 2022 photo, the Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, DC. ...

In this March 2022 photo, the Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, DC. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

(Patrick Semansky/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY OREN LIEBERMANN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A U.S. military aircraft crashed in a training accident in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, according to the U.S. European Command, though there were few other details provided.

In a statement, European Command would not identify what type of aircraft went down or whether anyone was killed, and it’s not clear what the status of the crew is.

“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time,” the statement said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. European Command stressed that the incident happened during a training exercise and was not related to Israel’s fighting in Gaza or the fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity,” the statement said.

European Command said more information would be provided “as the situation develops.”

Pope Francis removed Bishop Joseph E. Strickland from his position after the bishop was asked to re...

Raja Razek, CNN

Pope removes outspoken conservative Texas bishop after investigation

Pope Francis has removed a Texas bishop from his position after an investigation ordered by the Vatican.

3 hours ago

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the plan on a GOP conference call with members a...

Annie Grayer and Lauren Fox, CNN

House GOP pursuing two-step plan to avert government shutdown

House Republicans are pursuing a two-step plan for funding the government, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN, as Congress barrels toward another spending deadline next Friday.

3 hours ago

These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows victims of the Maine Shooting,...

Associated Press

Funerals for Maine shooting victims near an end with service for man who died trying to save others

A series of funerals for the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Maine last month is nearing a somber conclusion,

4 hours ago

Attendees pay their respects at the Cenotaph ahead of a pro-Palestinian rally. (Carlos Jasso/Bloomb...

Livvy Doherty, Dan Wright, Eve Brennan, Niamh Kennedy, Radina Gigova, Eve Brennan and Sophie Tanno, CNN

300,000 join pro-Palestinian rally in London as scores of counter-protesters arrested

Around 300,000 people turned out for a large pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday as police arrested scores of counter-protesters for attempting to confront the marchers.

7 hours ago

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesd...

Raja Razek, CNN

Pope removes outspoken conservative Texas bishop after investigation

Pope Francis has removed a Texas bishop from his position after an investigation ordered by the Vatican.

8 hours ago

FILE: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference on gun violence at the Office...

Jake Offenhartz, Associated Press

FBI seized phones from New York Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of fundraising investigation

An attorney for New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the FBI seized phones and an iPad from the mayor this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising.

23 hours ago

