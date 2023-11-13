On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Krispy Kreme is giving away free boxes of donuts today, but there’s a trick to getting them

Nov 13, 2023, 9:54 AM

Krispy Kreme is giving away a box of a dozen glazed donuts for free with no purchase necessary to t...

Krispy Kreme is giving away a box of a dozen glazed donuts for free with no purchase necessary to the first 500 guests that visit each participating Krispy Kreme store on November 13. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating “World Kindness Day” today by giving out an extra sweet promotion. But there’s a catch.

The chain is giving away a box of a dozen glazed donuts for free with no purchase necessary. But only the first 500 guests that visit each participating Krispy Kreme store on Monday will be able to walk away with a free box of donuts. The promotion is taking place only in the United States.

Krispy Kreme often gives away free or deeply discounted donuts to generate buzz on special occasions. Earlier this year, it gave free donuts to high school and college graduates. In July, a dozen of glazed donuts were sold for 86 cents to celebrate its 86th birthday. And it routinely gives out free donuts to all customers (not just the first 500) on National Donut Day.

Promotions help to drive conversation around a brand and increase awareness. Free giveaways also can drive sales, because some customers who normally wouldn’t go to the store decide to make the trip and then make additional purchases, such as a cup of coffee.

Limited-time deals and scarcity deals like the first-come-first-served donut box giveaway can drive even more interest. But they also can risk alienating customers who make the trip only to find that they’re all sold out.

Krispy Kreme said it wants the brand associated with World Kindness Day to make “meaningful connections” with customers.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a release. “Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that.”

The company also released earnings earlier this week, reporting that its revenue missed analyst expectations. Krispy Kreme said that it’s considering expanding a limited partnership it has with McDonald’s to sell more of its donuts at the latter’s location.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock is up 20% for the year.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott...

Associated Press

Congressional delegations back bill that would return land to Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

The congressional delegations from Nebraska and Iowa have thrown their support behind legislation that would return land to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska that the federal government took decades ago but never developed.

31 minutes ago

In this screenshot from California Department of Transportation video, a Los Angeles firefighter st...

Associated Press

Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstate

Officials say Los Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls as crews assess how much damage was caused by a weekend fire that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown.

4 hours ago

The logo of the US European Command is seen at the headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. (Marijan Mur...

Oren Liebermann, CNN

Five U.S. service members killed in aircraft training accident in eastern Mediterranean Sea

Five U.S. service members were killed in an aircraft crash during a training flight in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, according to a statement from U.S. European Command.

13 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Sen. Sco...

Aaron Pellish, CNN

Republican Sen. Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is suspending his presidential campaign, he announced in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

15 hours ago

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are conf...

Associated Press

Capitol rioter plans 2024 run as a Libertarian candidate in Arizona’s 8th congressional district

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, apparently aspires to be a member of Congress.

16 hours ago

Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris star in "The Marvels". “The Marvels” finished No. ...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

‘The Marvels’ struggles at box office on opening weekend

'The Marvels' finished No. 1 at the box office in its opening weekend but grossed just $47 million in domestic sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free boxes of donuts today, but there’s a trick to getting them