On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawmakers call for national ban on children’s toy due to health risks

Nov 13, 2023, 2:48 PM

Water beads that have expanded after coming in contact with liquid. Government officials, public he...

Water beads that have expanded after coming in contact with liquid. Government officials, public health professionals and concerned parents are calling on Congress to ban water beads, a children’s toy that they say poses significant health risks. Mandatory Credit: Steven White/iStockphoto/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EVA ROTHENBERG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Government officials, public health professionals and concerned parents are calling on Congress to ban water beads, a children’s toy that they say poses significant health risks.

In a news conference Monday, Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey announced that he will be introducing a bill at the House of Representatives this week aimed at instating a national ban on beads marketed to kids.

“They are specifically marketed to kids. In a single small package you can have 25, 50, or even 75 thousand of these beads and it just takes one to cause harm to a child,” said Pallone. “They are not labeled as dangerous to small children, there’s no warning, and they’re not hard to get.”

However, Pallone said that product warnings are not enough. “We have to ban them because there’s absolutely no way to ensure through any kind of education that they’re going to be safe or that that kids won’t handle them after they’ve fallen on the floor,” he added.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. When exposed to liquid, however, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

These beads are often sold as children’s toys to teach counting and motor skills, and are sold by popular retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon. CNN has reached out to these companies for comment.

“They’re being marketed as crafts, as a tactile toy for children with autism, even ammunition for toy guns,” CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric said at the news conference. “It is far too easy for beads to be lost, dropped, and a short time later a baby or small child ends up finding them, picking them up and ingesting them.”

Because they can grow inside the body once ingested, these toys pose immense health risks to young children, say experts. In a safety alert in September, the CPSC reported that these beads “can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages and life-threatening injuries” and may require surgery to remove.

And, because they’re mostly made up of water, typical X-rays often do not pick them up.

“It’s hard to tell in an emergency room that a water bead is causing the problem,” Dr. Harpreet Pall, a pediatric gastroenterologist and Chair of Pediatrics at Hackensack Meridian Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, noted at the news conference.

Pall also emphasized that water beads have been responsible for 4,500 emergency room visits nationwide since 2017, and that these incidents have grown more frequent.

“Water beads are a nightmare for parents: they look harmless and fun, but they can be deadly,” William Wallace, associate director of safety policy for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. “Yet companies are marketing them as safe, leading parents to unknowingly put their children at risk. Consumer Reports is proud to endorse Congressman Pallone’s bill because parents already have enough on their plate to worry about, and they should be able to trust that toys they might buy for their children are actually safe.”

Pallone expects cross-aisle support for this bill in both the House and the Senate.

“We will try to get Republicans to co-sponsor the bill in the House and get Democrats and Republicans to introduce the bill in the Senate,” he said. “This is going to be bipartisan.”

The CPSC has announced several recalls of water bead kits from various manufacturers due to ingestion hazards. Most recently, the Commission and company Buffalo Games recalled about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits in September. Buffalo Games had received reports of one 10-month-old baby who died and another 9-month-old baby who needed surgery after swallowing the beads.

“Companies must step up and prioritize safety in their product design and the quality of their manufacture,” said Ashley Haugen, founder and president of That Water Bead Lady, a product injury non-profit and advocacy group. “We call on retailers to consider the best interests of their youngest consumers and remove water beads from shelves and online platforms.”

Haugen said that, in 2017, her infant daughter was poisoned by water beads that stayed in her system for more than 70 days, and needed major emergency surgery to save her life. “Accidents happen and in those moments the design and quality of a product can make a crucial difference between a minor mishap and a major tragedy,” she said.

Hoehn-Saric said that, beyond the Commission’s recalls, the CPSC is investigating taking further action regarding potentially harmful chemicals in water beads. “But this bill is so important because it is the fastest way to move forward and address the problem across the country for all parents,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The water-stained menu for Titanic's first-class passengers Mandatory Credit: Henry Aldridge and So...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Rare Titanic menu shedding light on life aboard sells for over $100,000

A rare first-class menu from the Titanic sold for £83,000 ($102,000) on Saturday as part of an auction of memorabilia associated with the doomed ocean liner.

1 minute ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond November 17 will fa...

Lauren Fox, Melanie Zanona and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Speaker Mike Johnson enters big government shutdown test days ahead of deadline

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond Nov. 17 will face a major hurdle on the House floor this week.

23 minutes ago

In June, University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger had a hearing at the Latah County Cou...

Alaa Elassar, Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker, CNN

A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students

The killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022 were as brutal as they were perplexing.

2 hours ago

A traveler walks through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in November 2022, a...

Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Thanksgiving travel predicted to be busy on the roads and record-setting in the skies

This Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest in several years and a record-setter for air travel.

2 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

5 hours ago

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died. Barry is seen h...

Kristen Holmes, Shimon Prokupecz and Avery Lotz CNN

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Lawmakers call for national ban on children’s toy due to health risks