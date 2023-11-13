On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Thanksgiving travel predicted to be busy on the roads and record-setting in the skies

Nov 13, 2023, 3:02 PM

A traveler walks through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in November 2022, a...

A traveler walks through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in November 2022, ahead of last year's holiday rush. AAA is predicting the busiest Thanksgiving in several years. (Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images)

(Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GREGORY WALLACE AND PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — This Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest in several years and a record-setter for air travel.

In all, AAA forecasts there will be 55.4 million people traveling, including more than 49 million Americans driving, between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 23) and the Sunday after the holiday. And the Transportation Security Administration is bracing for an all-time record number of passengers at America’s airports over the Thanksgiving travel rush.

AAA’s estimates don’t even count the many Americans who are expected to travel days ahead of the five-day peak period.

“The trend is that people are still traveling in very large volumes,” Aixa Diaz of AAA told CNN. “Post-pandemic, the demand for travel just continues to go up year after year, and this Thanksgiving is no exception.”

AAA’s estimates make this the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period in the more than two decades AAA has tracked it. This year ranks behind only 2019 and 2005 and is about 2% higher than last year.

But that only tells part of the story.

The total number of turkey day travelers is even larger thanks to new post-Covid work trends. Office workers freed from sitting in a cubicle daily might have the flexibility to make Thanksgiving a weeklong trip or return the following week.

“Hybrid schedules and remote schedules have changed everything,” said Diaz of AAA.  “Now people can leave for holiday travel at different times.”

Airlines expect record traffic

Although departures might be staggered, Americans will be returning home en masse the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That will make it the busiest air travel day of the year, according to the aviation firm Cirium. It expects airlines to fly more than 3 million seats on 22,000 flights that day.

AAA, which looks at a five-day holiday period, expects it to be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel since 2005, with a nearly 7% increase over last year.

In all, air carriers such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines expect to carry record-setting numbers of passengers over a nearly two-week period including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday that follows Thanksgiving.

The TSA is forecasting that its officers will screen 2.9 million people at airports nationwide on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 26. That number is higher than the 2.88 million people who were screened on June 30, 2023, the current high mark since the agency was founded more than 20 years ago.

The peak airport traffic could come as key employees are asked to work without pay.  Current federal government funding expires about a week before Thanksgiving, and lawmakers have not put forward a plan to avert a shutdown.

A lapse in federal funding

Transportation Security Administration officers and Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers are among the employees expected to report for work without pay if the federal funding lapses.

US airlines each measure their holiday travel period differently, but all are expecting eye-popping numbers.

American said it expects its busiest Thanksgiving period ever, carrying a half million more passengers than last year. It expects to fly 7.8 million passengers over a 13-day period on more than 70,000 flights.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes over an 11-day surge period.  The airline said that since recovery from the pandemic, “the holiday travel period is getting longer and demand is less concentrated on peak days.”

Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers over a 12-day period.  In addition to the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving, the Friday before the holiday is also a peak day, the airline said.

Best and worst times to drive

The longer travel window may make peak traffic windows – the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving – less busy than they could be.  But AAA says that Wednesday afternoon is still the worst time to hit the roads, with traffic 80% higher in some areas, according to the traffic research firm INRIX.

Interstate 5 near Seattle and the Baltimore-Washington parkway near the nation’s capital will see peak traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the INRIX estimates.  It predicts traffic will peak Sunday afternoon on I-10 near Houston and on the Garden State Parkway near New York City.

The best times to travel during the peak Thanksgiving period are on Wednesday morning and Sunday morning, AAA says.

“I’m always a big fan of leaving on Thanksgiving morning itself,” said Diaz of AAA.  “The roads are certainly clearer on Thursday morning.”

“And yes,” she said, “it shortens the amount of time that you’re at your destination, but it also shortens the amount of time you’re in transit.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In June, University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger had a hearing at the Latah County Cou...

Alaa Elassar, Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker, CNN

A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students

The killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022 were as brutal as they were perplexing.

1 hour ago

Water beads that have expanded after coming in contact with liquid. Government officials, public he...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Lawmakers call for national ban on children’s toy due to health risks

Lawmakers and officials are asking congress to ban water beads, which they say poses a health risk.

2 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

5 hours ago

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died. Barry is seen h...

Kristen Holmes, Shimon Prokupecz and Avery Lotz CNN

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

6 hours ago

The tail of a sperm whale. The massive endangered creatures harvest food from the ocean depths and ...

Associated Press

Caribbean island of Dominica creates world’s first marine protected area for endangered sperm whale

The tiny Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world’s first marine protected area for one of earth’s largest animals: the endangered sperm whale.

6 hours ago

FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott...

Associated Press

Congressional delegations back bill that would return land to Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

The congressional delegations from Nebraska and Iowa have thrown their support behind legislation that would return land to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska that the federal government took decades ago but never developed.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Thanksgiving travel predicted to be busy on the roads and record-setting in the skies