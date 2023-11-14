On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Speaker Mike Johnson enters big government shutdown test days ahead of deadline

Nov 13, 2023, 5:08 PM

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond November 17 will fa...

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond November 17 will face a major hurdle on the House floor this week. Johnson is seen here at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 2. (Michael Brochstein, Sipa USA/AP)

(Michael Brochstein, Sipa USA/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN FOX, MELANIE ZANONA AND MORGAN RIMMER, CNN


CNN

 (CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond Nov. 17 will face a major hurdle on the House floor this week, a critical moment for the new speaker who is facing his first major legislative test with just four days to avert a government shutdown.

Johnson told his leadership team on Monday night that he sees “a path” to get his government funding plan passed and signed into law, expressing confidence it will succeed despite some Republicans being opposed to the bill and the procedural vote, according to a member in attendance. He also told lawmakers he believes all four congressional leaders — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — are on board with his proposal, the member said.

Disagreement from within the GOP

However, Johnson is still facing a rebellion from his right wing as conservatives quickly criticized his plan on social media and vowed to vote against it, leaving him in a position where he will likely need Democratic votes to pass the bill before the Friday deadline.

“The current short-term funding proposal includes a 1-year extension of the Farm Bill (no reform), status quo policies, and status quo funding levels. Disappointing is as polite as I can muster. I will be voting NO,” said Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio. “Hopefully, the consensus will result in a more reasonable bill.”

Other conservatives also blasted the bill, including Rep. Chip Roy, an influential member of the House Freedom Caucus.

“My opposition to the clean CR just announced by the Speaker to the House GOP cannot be overstated. Funding Pelosi level spending and policies for 75 days – for future ‘promises,’” he tweeted Saturday.

Democrats won’t say what they will do

Complicating things for Johnson, Democrats remain noncommittal on whether they will back his idea, leaving him in a position where his first major piece of legislation may not even be able to get out of the House at all.

Many dismissed the two-step plan last week as messy and unnecessary. But, multiple members told CNN that lawmakers remain open minded, given the fact the plan did not include steep spending cuts, a red line.

Johnson’s spending plan would fund government agencies through spending bills for the military, Veterans Affairs, transportation, housing and urban development and energy and water through mid-January. Then, funding for the remaining government agencies would expire on a second date on February 2.

It’s a plan that many Democrats have blasted as a gimmick, but have also acknowledged can’t be dismissed outright given that time is limited and control of Congress is divided.

“We are going to proceed in the Senate on a clean CR, without gimmicks, without ladders,” Sen. Chris Murphy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It does worry me that the House process requires you to come back and deal with half the budget on one date, and half the budget on another date. That sounds to me a little bit of a recipe for failure. But I’m willing to listen to the case that they’re making, I would much rather do what the Senate is doing, just pass a (continuing resolution) that keeps the entire government open to the same date.”

On the sidelines

Sources told CNN that Democrats remain on the sidelines for now as they wait to see how Johnson will manage his own conference.

Schumer signaled his openness to Johnson’s bill on Monday, saying that Johnson’s plan is “moving in our direction” by not including spending cuts and pushing the defense spending bill to the second, later deadline in February.

“The speaker’s proposal is far from perfect, but the most important thing is that it refrains from making steep cuts while also extending funding for defense in the second tranche of bills in February, not the first in January,” he added.

One of the first major tests for Johnson will be whether he can even pass a procedural vote for the spending bill known as the rule. Typically, it’s up to the majority party to pass it, but conservatives – under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s tenure – often voted down GOP rules to solidify their political point.

It’s not clear if they will give Johnson more room to maneuver or whether their opposition to the rule would force Johnson to try and bring the bill under a suspension of the rules, which would require a two-thirds majority to pass.

McCarthy passed the last short-term spending bill under a suspension of the rules, a decision that ultimately cost him his job.

During a private call Saturday, Johnson tried to make the case to his members that the conference had lost critical time during a three-week speaker’s race to pass individual spending bills and that a short-term spending bill in two parts would give Republicans maximum leverage in negotiations over individual, year-long spending bills next year.

Another course of action

But Johnson also made clear to members that if Democrats in the Senate rejected his plan, his next course of action would be a year-long spending bill with cuts to non-defense programs, something that Democrats would also never back.

Over the course of the last week, House Republicans have struggled just like they did under McCarthy to unify on spending. Divisions over two, year-long spending bills to fund transportation and housing and then financial services and general government had to be pulled last week over GOP infighting. That, some Democrats have argued, is a sign that Republicans don’t have the leverage in this fight.

“By adopting the Freedom Caucus’s extreme ‘laddered CR’ approach, Speaker Johnson is setting up a system that will double the number of shutdown showdowns,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement Sunday.

“As last week made clear when they wasted time debating two spending bills that were so appalling that they had to remove them from the floor to avoid failing on final passage, House Republicans cannot enact their radical agenda,” DeLauro said.

“We are nowhere closer to a full-year funding agreement than we were at the end of September. Congress must avoid a shutdown and pass a CR that facilitates enacting full-year spending bills and emergency assistance as soon as possible.”

While congressional Democrats keep their powder dry for the time being, the White House actively lambasted Johnson’s proposal over the weekend, calling it “unserious.”

“Very much untested”

On Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Republicans’ proposal for a two-step CR “very much untested,” but told reporters the administration remained “in close contact with Democrats in both the House and the Senate” over ongoing negotiations.

But, pressed on if Biden would veto the proposal, Jean-Pierre wouldn’t say, instead referring reporters to comments from President Joe Biden earlier Monday that he planned to “wait and see what they come up with,” in Congress before deciding.

The White House has yet to issue a statement of administration policy, a document that states whether President Joe Biden would sign or veto a piece of legislation should it pass both chambers and arrive on his desk, on the bill. It remains unclear at this time if he would sign this two-pronged bill, despite the White House’s public opposition.

The two-step continuing resolution does not include the funding for Israel or Ukraine that the White House says is urgently needed.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Donald Judd and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The water-stained menu for Titanic's first-class passengers Mandatory Credit: Henry Aldridge and So...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Rare Titanic menu shedding light on life aboard sells for over $100,000

A rare first-class menu from the Titanic sold for £83,000 ($102,000) on Saturday as part of an auction of memorabilia associated with the doomed ocean liner.

3 hours ago

In June, University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger had a hearing at the Latah County Cou...

Alaa Elassar, Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker, CNN

A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students

The killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022 were as brutal as they were perplexing.

4 hours ago

A traveler walks through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in November 2022, a...

Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Thanksgiving travel predicted to be busy on the roads and record-setting in the skies

This Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest in several years and a record-setter for air travel.

5 hours ago

Water beads that have expanded after coming in contact with liquid. Government officials, public he...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Lawmakers call for national ban on children’s toy due to health risks

Lawmakers and officials are asking congress to ban water beads, which they say poses a health risk.

5 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

8 hours ago

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died. Barry is seen h...

Kristen Holmes, Shimon Prokupecz and Avery Lotz CNN

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Speaker Mike Johnson enters big government shutdown test days ahead of deadline