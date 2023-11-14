On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare Titanic menu shedding light on life aboard sells for over $100,000

Nov 13, 2023, 5:29 PM

The water-stained menu for Titanic's first-class passengers Mandatory Credit: Henry Aldridge and So...

The water-stained menu for Titanic's first-class passengers Mandatory Credit: Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ISSY RONALD, CNN


CNN

London (CNN) — A rare first-class menu from the Titanic sold for £83,000 ($102,000) on Saturday as part of an auction of memorabilia associated with the doomed ocean liner.

Heavily water-stained, with some of the lettering partly erased, the menu likely ended up in the North Atlantic for a time when the Titanic sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912, British auction house Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd. said in the lot description.

The ultimately salvaged menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Belfast and reveals the opulence that the ship’s first-class passengers would have experienced.

Dinner options on that night of April 11 included oysters, sirloin of beef with horseradish cream and pureed parsnips, with desserts including apricot Bordaloue — a type of tart — and Victoria pudding.

There seem to be no other surviving examples of the first-class menu for that specific night, the auction house found after consulting museums with Titanic collections and speaking to leading memorabilia collectors.

Other items in the auction offer a fleeting glimpse into the lives of the 2,223 passengers and crew on board the Titanic, of whom just 706 survived.

A tartan blanket used by one of those survivors to stay warm in a lifeboat was hailed by the auction house as “one of the rarest three dimensional objects we have seen,” and sold for £96,000 ($117,000).

Previously, the blanket belonged to Frederick Toppin, who, in his capacity as Assistant General Manager in New York of the company that owned the Titanic, had acquired it at a New York pier when he met rescued passengers coming ashore, the auction house said prior to Saturday’s sale.

But 1,517 of those on board the Titanic did not survive, and a pocket watch belonging to Sinai Kantor, a Russian immigrant traveling to the United States in second class, marks the moment he entered the water and later died. It fetched £97,000 ($119,000) to become the most expensive lot sold at Saturday’s auction.

Other items on sale included a facing slip, used to mark bundles of mail, that highlighted the fate of the postal clerks aboard, all of whom died attempting to haul mail sacks to the ship’s upper decks to try to save them from flooding, the auction house added.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond November 17 will fa...

Lauren Fox, Melanie Zanona and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Speaker Mike Johnson enters big government shutdown test days ahead of deadline

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to keep the government open beyond Nov. 17 will face a major hurdle on the House floor this week.

3 hours ago

In June, University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger had a hearing at the Latah County Cou...

Alaa Elassar, Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker, CNN

A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students

The killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022 were as brutal as they were perplexing.

4 hours ago

A traveler walks through Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in November 2022, a...

Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Thanksgiving travel predicted to be busy on the roads and record-setting in the skies

This Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest in several years and a record-setter for air travel.

5 hours ago

Water beads that have expanded after coming in contact with liquid. Government officials, public he...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Lawmakers call for national ban on children’s toy due to health risks

Lawmakers and officials are asking congress to ban water beads, which they say poses a health risk.

5 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

8 hours ago

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died. Barry is seen h...

Kristen Holmes, Shimon Prokupecz and Avery Lotz CNN

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Rare Titanic menu shedding light on life aboard sells for over $100,000