Charter bus carrying students involved in fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Ohio

Nov 14, 2023, 12:24 PM

Scene of the fatal five-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Barba...

Scene of the fatal five-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAY SANCHEZ AND AMY SIMONSON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A charter bus transporting students was involved in a fatal five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 outside Columbus, Ohio, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

“Let me just say that this is our worst nightmare when we have a bus full of children involved in a crash, the worst nightmare that families can endure,” Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters.

State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said the 8:52 a.m. crash on the westbound interstate involved five vehicles, and 18 people were transported to local hospitals.

DeWine declined to comment on the number of fatalities, saying police were in the process of notifying families.

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools Superintendent Derek Veransky wrote on the district website that “a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley students and chaperones on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus was involved in a very serious accident.”

“We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details,” Veransky wrote. “We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events. Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days.”

The Ohio School Boards Association said on Facebook: “Today, a charter bus carrying Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools students and chaperones on the way to the annual OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show was involved in a very serious accident. Please join us in praying for the entire Tuscarawas Valley family.”

Nearly two months ago, two longtime teachers were killed and multiple students injured when their charter bus tumbled down a 50-foot ravine on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, officials said.

Preliminary information suggested a faulty front tire may have contributed to the September 21 crash.

The bus was carrying 40 students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island and four adults, the New York State Police said. The students, who were part of the school’s marching band, were on their way to Pennsylvania for a band camp event.

CNN’s David J. Lopez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

