On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several US states

Nov 19, 2023, 11:05 AM

Owners bring their dogs to a park in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Veterinary laboratori...

Owners bring their dogs to a park in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Veterinary laboratories in several states, including Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire, are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs that causes lasting illness and doesn't respond to antibiotics. The Oregon Department of Agriculture, which is working with state researchers and the U.S. Deparment of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory to find out what is causing the illnesses, has documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August 2023. (Richard Vogel, Associated Press)

(Richard Vogel, Associated Press)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DEVI SHASTRI, AP HEALTH WRITER


Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what’s making the animals sick.

Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire are among the states that have seen cases of the illness, which has caused lasting respiratory disease and pneumonia and does not respond to antibiotics. Symptoms of respiratory illness in dogs include coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge and lethargy. Some cases of the pneunomia progress quickly, making dogs very sick within 24 to 36 hours.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August. It has encouraged pet owners to contact their vet if their dog is sick and told state veterinarians to report cases as soon as possible. The agency is working with state researchers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory to find out what is causing the illnesses.

Dogs have died, said Kurt Williams, director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University. But without a clear way to define the disease or test for it, he said it’s hard to put a number on how many died from a severe form of the infection.

Williams had a simple message for dog owners: “Don’t panic.” He also said dog owners should make sure that their pets are up to date on vaccines, including those that protect against various respiratory illnesses.

Labs across the country have been sharing their findings as they try to pinpoint the culprit.

David Needle, senior veterinary pathologist at the University of New Hampshire’s New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, has been investigating the mysterious disease for almost a year.

His lab and colleagues at the university’s Hubbard Center for Genome Research have looked at samples from dogs in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Massachusetts and more will be coming from Oregon, Colorado and possibly other states.

He said his team has not seen a large increase in dogs dying from the illness but still encouraged pet owners to “decrease contact with other dogs.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This photo of Lahaina from Oct. 7 shows the damage that remains two months after the fire swept thr...

Mike Valerio and Amber Sumpter, CNN

100 days after the Maui fires, 4 names remain on the missing list

One hundred days after the reverberating roar of wildfire moved through West Maui and destroyed centuries of stories in Lahaina, Maui officials confirmed four people are still considered missing from the disaster – an unfinished and plaintive chapter in paradise.

17 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Iowa on Saturday, just eight weeks before the January...

Alayna Treene and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Trump returns to Iowa in the wake of blockbuster ‘insurrectionist ban’ ruling

Former President Donald Trump returned to Iowa on Saturday, a day after a Colorado court rejected efforts to ban him from the state’s 2024 ballot.

19 hours ago

Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical. ...

KPTV Staff

An estimated $10K worth of stolen Christmas decorations recovered

In Oregon, Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical.

22 hours ago

Rescuers are seen transporting the hiker, Christy Perry, near the summit of the Lost Mine Trail on ...

Joe Sutton, CNN

Hiker missing for over a week in Big Bend National Park rescued

A 25-year-old hiker who had been missing since November 9 in Big Bend National Park in Texas has been rescued, the National Park Service said in a news release.

23 hours ago

FILE - People pay respect as the coffin containing the body of Serhii Havryliuk, 48, passes by duri...

HANNA ARHIROVA, The Associated Press

The world’s attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause

As the fighting with Russia wore on and war fatigue set in, fundraising for Ukraine slowed down, but money continued to come in steadily. Then the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7.

24 hours ago

This image from video provided by the Department of Defense shows a Nov. 8, 2023, airstrike on a we...

LOLITA C. BALDOR, The Associated Press

How the US strikes a delicate balance in responding to attacks on its forces by Iran-backed militias

The U.S. has responded carefully to increasing attacks on its forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militias since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, attempting to eliminate the militant groups' offensive capabilities without risking an escalation of the conflict into a wider regional war.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several US states