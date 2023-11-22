On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPIC UTAH

Utah Committee for the Olympic Games makes final pitch to IOC

Nov 21, 2023, 7:45 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Fraser Bullock has remained stoic during the lead-up to the decision of the Olympics and Paralympics potentially returning Utah, until Tuesday afternoon.

“We have been preparing for years,” he said with a smile.

Bullock is the CEO of the Utah Committee for the Games in Salt Lake City.

Any city that attempts to host the Olympics must meet certain milestones to be considered.

At some point, once those milestones are met, the Utah Committee for the Games has to present its final pitch to the International Olympic Committee.

Just a few hours before our interview with Bullock, the committee presented its overall plan to the IOC’s Future Host Commission.

“It could not have gone any better and I loved every minute of it,” Bullock said. “I am happy that it went as good as it possibly could have gone.”

The plan is crucial. It ensures the city will be ready to host the amount of athletes, teams, vendors, and guests that will visit.

The Utah committee’s plan pitch included a view of the venues assigned to each sport, as well as hotel rooms, public support and infrastructure. It was also required to outline the federal, state, and city signed government guarantees.

The virtual presentation lasted about 45 minutes.

“Honestly, I do not think it could have gone better,”  Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said.

Governor Cox was in the meeting today and outlined to the IOC why Utah makes the perfect selection.

Salt Lake City’s presentation also included SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, and 4-time Olympian Catherine Raney-Norman, who is also the chair of the Salt Lake City – Utah Committee for the Games.

“I am very proud of how our team presented our plan. It was exciting and it was a challenge to get to this point but I think we did very well,” said Raney-Norman.

Those in the meeting aren’t supposed to talk about how the IOC reacted to Salt Lake City’s pitch, but Governor Cox feels residents from Logan to St. George, Wendover to Vernal, would be delighted with the presentation to showcase and highlight what Utah has to offer.

“I am telling you, the people of Utah would have been very proud of Team Utah today. Team Utah knocked it out of the park, and I would be very surprised if we don’t have an Olympic award coming our way,” said Governor Cox.

Even with Tuesday being Election Day in Utah, Mayor Mendenhall took time out of campaigning to pitch her presentation to IOC members.

“This is putting us back on the map on a world-wide scale,” said Mayor Mendenhall. “Our fingers are crossed. We can’t assume anything but there are very good things happening.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor)

One of the biggest strengths of Salt Lake City’s pitch, according to Bullock, is public support for another Olympics.

Bullock says numbers from the committee’s latest poll shows 82% of Utahns favor having the Olympics and Paralympics come back to Salt Lake City.

With those kinds of numbers, Bullock says Utahns can be delighted with how the presentation went.

“The people of Utah can feel proud that we showed our very best because of the fact we have the support of the people — that we have the greatest people, in my opinion, on the Earth that are so welcoming and so kind. That is a key important element of delivering great Games and we have that,” said Bullock.

The next step is for the IOC’s Future Host Commission to make its recommendation of which city to advance to the IOC’s executive board.

That step is called targeted dialog.

An announcement on that recommendation is expected next week.

From there, the final step to winning an Olympic bid will go to the full IOC.

Cities in Sweden, France, and Switzerland are going for the 2030 Olympics, while Salt Lake City is the only city going for 2034.

A decision is expected to be made for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics this coming July, just before Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympic Utah

FILE: The Olympic Rings sit on display outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarte...

Alex Cabrero

SLC Olympic committee meets with IOC’s Future Host Commission

Tuesday could mark a big day in the efforts to bring the Olympics back to Utah as Salt Lake's committee meets with the International Olympic Committee to prove Utah has everything in place to get the bid.

13 hours ago

Gov. Cox held a news conference with updates to Utah's Olympic bid. After the games in 2002 sparkin...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News and Alex Cabrero KSL TV

Here’s why Utah’s governor says latest IOC decision is ‘next best thing’ to getting another Olympics

“This is as close to an award as we have gotten,” Cox said, even though there’s no guarantee 2030, 2034 Winter Games hosts will be named at same time.

1 month ago

File photo....

Mark Jones

IOC votes to award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games next year, what it means for Utah

The International Olympic Committee voted Sunday to award both the 2030 and the 2034 Winter Games next year.

1 month ago

James Parker prepares to hurl a discus...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family of late Utah Olympic athlete and Paralympic coach feeling support from around the world

The Davis High football team showed two of their teammates love Friday night, wearing red, white, and blue to stand by the boys and their family after a tragedy.

3 months ago

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright looks at the latest developments for Utah's Olympic bid....

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Utah’s Olympic Bid, Midterm Elections

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright looks at the latest developments for Utah's Olympic bid.

10 months ago

One the of climbers in the training camp climbing a wall. (KSL-TV's Alex Cabrero)...

Alex Cabrero

USA Climbing Camp for Paris 2024 begins in Salt Lake City

As the Summer 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, those athletes looking to participate begin their training. 

10 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Committee for the Olympic Games makes final pitch to IOC