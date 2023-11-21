On the Site:
Election Day 2023
Utah, Tom Farden ‘mutually agree to part ways’; Dockendorf to serve as gymnastics coach

Nov 21, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

Tom Farden watches the arena screen during an NCAA gymnastics meet versus the BYU Cougars at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 8, 2016. Farden and the school have parted ways, it was announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Chris Samuels, Deseret News)

BY TRENT WOOD, DESERET NEWS


SALT LAKE CITY — Just days after he was put on administrative leave, Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden and the university have “mutually agreed to part ways,” the university announced Tuesday night.

Farden served as head coach of the Utah gymnastics program as head coach for the last four seasons after another four seasons as co-head coach with Megan Marsden.

“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement, speaking of an outside investigation into the program after allegations of abuse. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion.

“In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season. I want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions Tom has made both as an assistant and head coach for the Red Rocks, and the significant accomplishments of the program in which he has played a key role.”

Farden was the subject of an outside investigation by firm Husch Blackwell after several former gymnastics and parents called into question his practices as a coach, including verbal and emotion abuse toward some of his athletes. The investigation, which was concluded in September, found Farden did not engage in “any severe, pervasive or egregious acts.”

With Farden’s departure from the program, former assistant coach Carly Dockendorf will serve as the team’s head coach for the upcoming season.

“I am grateful that Carly Dockendorf has stepped in as the interim head coach of our gymnastics program, and I am confident that she will provide tremendous leadership for the student-athletes as they strive to reach their championship goals this season,” Harlan said.

This story will be updated.

