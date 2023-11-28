On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP (NEW)

Michigan police arrest 12-year-old boy after youth drives away on forklift, officers follow

Nov 28, 2023, 10:16 AM

(Ann Arbor Police Department)...

(Ann Arbor Police Department)

(Ann Arbor Police Department)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have arrested a 12-year-old boy who they said led them on a chase in a stolen forklift.

Police were called to Forsythe Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a stolen forklift, MLive.com reported. Officers found the forklift heading south through the city and gave chase at speeds between 15 and 20 mph (24 and 32 kph).

The driver, later identified as a 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy, finally stopped the forklift and was taken into custody at about 8 p.m.

Police later discovered the forklift had been left unlocked with a key hidden in the cab.

No one was hurt in the incident.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP (New)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters ahead of a crucial vote on a continu...

Stephen Groves and Lisa Mascaro

House votes to prevent government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson turns to Democrats for help

The House voted Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

14 days ago

Palestinians flee the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din street in Bureij on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023....

Wafaa Shurafa, Najib Jobain, and Kareem Chehayeb, Associated Press

Gaza loses telecom contact again. Israel strikes refugee camps and rejects a pause in fighting

Gaza has fallen under its third total communications outage since the start of the war. Before the outage, Palestinian health officials said Israeli warplanes struck two refugee camps in central Gaza, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens.

24 days ago

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence attends an Associated Press ...

Associated Press

Pence’s early exit from the presidential campaign offers a reminder of Trump’s grip on the GOP

Mike Pence has a resume most White House hopefuls would dream of. A congressman. A governor of a big Midwestern state. A one-time vice president.

30 days ago

Some pharmacy workers at Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, say they are pl...

Nicole Goodkind and Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Some Walgreens pharmacy workers say they are planning another walkout

Some pharmacy workers at Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, say they are planning another walkout at the end of October.

1 month ago

In this photo provided by Susan Hodgson, her mistakenly demolished family home sits in a pile of lu...

Associated Press

Woman returns from vacation, finds Atlanta home demolished

A Georgia woman returned home from vacation to discover her house had been demolished.

1 month ago

FILE - Suzanne Somers is seen during the funeral services for Merv Griffin at the Church of the Goo...

Lindsey Bahr

“Three’s Company” actor Suzanne Somers dead at 76

"Three's Company" actress Suzanne Somers passed away Sunday at the age of 76.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Michigan police arrest 12-year-old boy after youth drives away on forklift, officers follow