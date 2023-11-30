On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Student accused of attacking Kearns High teacher has special needs, district says

Nov 29, 2023, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — The Granite School district is now investigating what it calls an “egregious” attack on a teacher in the classroom. That teacher is said to be recovering, as is an Assistant Principal and a resource officer who assisted the teacher.

The district revealed Wednesday that student has special needs.

Police told KSL TV Tuesday the 14-year-old student had the teacher in a chokehold. They say the incident happened after the student was late for class and an argument with the teacher ensued. She attempted to have him leave the classroom.

That’s when District Spokesperson Ben Horsley said the alleged attack happened.

“This wasn’t something that kind of slowly escalated, it was like something snapped,” he said.

Horsley says in addition to their special needs, the student also has what he called some “mitigating factors.”

“The student is at risk for a variety of reasons which I’m not able to disclose,” he said.

A woman claiming to be a family member of the student also reached out KSL TV and did not want to speak publicly. She believes that this student acted out because of trauma they’ve experienced and his special needs.

Horsley says the district will need to determine how that factored into the alleged attack.

“We have to actually investigate the matter and determine whether the disability manifested itself as part of the behavior problem. So did the disability potentially cause the behavior issue?”

The student is now suspended from school. Granite school district doesn’t expel students. A committee will now decide if they move him to another school. He’s also facing possible criminal charges.

“So, if the students convicted that obviously, based on the evidence, those all those factors will play into what action we take administratively,” Horsley said.

The incident also highlighted the need for school safety.

Granite District has two Unified Police resources officers at Kearns High.

Horsley says he wants more so they can help “be in the right place at the right time.”

“Is that enough? I’m going to say no, I’m going to say, but we don’t have the financial resources to provide additional assistance and support,” he said.

Horsley says he’s hoping the legislature will provide some money for that.

“I think that’s a statewide and nationwide problem, given the nature of the types of behaviors that we’re seeing, really, since the pandemic, a lot of those issues are outsized and particularly violent.

Meanwhile, Horsley hopes the teacher can get back to the classroom quickly.

“She makes an incredible difference for the students at Kearns High School, and we’d like to see her back in the classroom. But that’s going might take some time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Park City vet thinks he’s treated dogs with mysterious respiratory illness

A Park City veterinarian suspects he has treated dogs with a mysterious respiratory illness reported in other states, but a state veterinarian says Utah still has no confirmed cases.

2 hours ago

After a yearlong fight for a copy of the Utah attorney general’s schedule, KSL’s attorneys have...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

KSL files motion seeking release of AG’s calendar in public records fight

After a yearlong fight for a copy of the Utah attorney general’s schedule, KSL’s attorneys have asked a judge to order the release of the records, without the case going to trial.

2 hours ago

The news of the Winter Games coming to Salt Lake City in 2034 was huge for young Utah athletes with...

Dan Rascon

Young athletes excited, looking forward to 2034 Olympics

The news of the Winter Games coming to Salt Lake City in 2034 was huge for young Utah athletes with Olympic dreams on their mind.

3 hours ago

FILE: The New SLC Airport. (Jed Boal/KSL-TV)...

Eliza Pace

Hawaiian Airlines announces daily nonstop flights between SLC and Honolulu

Hawaiian Airlines announced sales for daily nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Honolulu. 

4 hours ago

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Kolob Canyons Road in Zion National Park is back...

Mark Jones

Kolob Canyons Road now open in Zion National Park, NPS announces

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Kolob Canyons Road in Zion National Park is back open.

4 hours ago

State leaders reacted to the International Olympic Committee announcing Salt Lake City as a preferr...

Mark Jones

State leaders react to news of Olympics on verge of returning to Utah

State leaders went to social media on Wednesday to share their thoughts on Utah being named a preferred host by the IOC to hos the 2034 Winter Games.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Student accused of attacking Kearns High teacher has special needs, district says