Crashes, closures on Utah roads amid snowy weekend conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — A number of crashes and road closures were reported in Utah Saturday morning, as snowy conditions continued into the weekend.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a car rolled on Interstate 15 southbound near Marriott-Slaterville, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Another car rolled on I-84 westbound at approximately 10:30 a.m. Corporal Gordon of UHP said the crash involved a single vehicle with a single occupant colliding with the median barrier. The driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, Gordon said.

Also around 10:30 a.m., multiple vehicles were on the side of the road on U.S. Highway 89/91 in Sardine Canyon, between Brigham City and Logan. None of the vehicles appeared to have crashed, but the dangerous conditions prompted UDOT to issue a “Roadway Restriction/Traction Control Devices/4×4/Chains” order for all vehicles in the Canyon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.