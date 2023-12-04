Thousands went without power in Salt Lake and Davis counties on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power reports there are more than 6,200 customers without power Sunday evening.

According to a map on the RMP website, more than 3,566 customers were experiencing a power outage in the Taylorsville area. The power first went out just after 5:30 p.m.

While RMP says crews are still investigating the cause. This outage is impacting the 84129, 84119 and 84123 zip codes.

Power was restored to the Taylorsville customers around 7:15 p.m.

In Davis County, 2,380 customers are without power in the area of 1000 West and State Route 193 in Clearfield, according to the RMP map. The power outage was first reported at 5:20 p.m. RMP says a pole fire is the cause of the outage.

In this outage, power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m. This outage is impacting those residences in the 84015 zip code.

This story will be updated when more information is available.