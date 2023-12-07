Local foundation gives students in need a Christmas shopping spree

SOUTH JORDAN — The Jordan Education Foundation is making its rounds to show local kids some Christmas magic

The foundation is making it possible for them to have their own shopping sprees with an event called Christmas for Kids.

On Wednesday, 35 students from South Valley School were treated to $150 at Wal-Mart in South Jordan. The students used their funds to pick clothing, toys, and other goods.

It’s an experience school officials hope will ensure that students, who may be experiencing financial hardships, will have something under the Christmas tree.

“For me, this is the best kick-off of the holiday season ever. You really get into the Christmas spirit, seeing these kids just light up,” said Mike Haynes, Executive Director of the Jordan Education Foundation.

South Valley School serves students with disabilities ages 18-22. The experience also helped them put into practice some of the life skills they’re learning including making a wish list of needed items.

In addition to picking gifts for himself, student Jacob McGill said he also found a few gifts for his family.

“It’s awesome for me to do and I love my mom, my grandma and my aunt so much. So I’m doing this for my parents,” said McGill.

The Jordan Education Foundation’s“Christmas for Kids event is celebrating its tenth year. Event organizers said they raised more than $90,000 from community donors to make it possible each year.

Another 600 junior high and high school students will participate in the Christmas for Kids shopping spree on Saturday, December 9.

A mentor accompanies each student to cheer them on and help them stay on budget, which the foundation is in need of volunteers for.

Michelle Haight, a teacher at South Valley School was one of the mentors for students while they shopped on Wednesday.

“They deserve it,” said Haight. “Every kid deserves a nice Christmas.”