HEALTH

‘Yellow water’ reported in several Davis, Weber county cities, cause is under investigation

Dec 7, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

a bathtub with yellow or brownish tinted water...

Clearfield City has posted a notice of yellow water with reports in Roy, Layton and Clearfield on Dec. 7, 2023. The city said water samples show the water is safe to drink. (Clearfield City)

(Clearfield City)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY — After several reports of “yellow water” in multiple cities in Davis and Weber County, city officials say it’s safe to drink the water while looking for the cause.

On Thursday, the Clearfield City Facebook page posted that they are working with Weber Basin Water and other affected cities on why the water is yellow.

“In the meantime, our water team has taken water samples around Clearfield and each one has come back safe to drink,” the city Facebook post states.


Clearfield officials are asking anyone experiencing the yellow water to call them as they map affected areas.

According to the Facebook post, here are the known affected cities:

  • Clearfield
  • Layton
  • Syracuse
  • Hooper
  • Kaysville
  • Sunset
  • Roy
  • Clinton

Layton City officials told KSL they have not received any reports of yellow water despite Clearfield City’s post.

