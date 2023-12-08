On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Good Samaritans saved Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in Atlanta from being burned to the ground, officials say

Dec 8, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:17 am

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, which is operated by the National Park Service. (David Gol...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, which is operated by the National Park Service. (David Goldman/AP/File)

(David Goldman/AP/File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ALSUP AND AYA ELAMROUSSI


CNN

ATLANTA (CNN) — Good Samaritans helped thwart a woman’s attempt to set a fire at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta, police said.

Police were called to the historic home in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on a vandalism report, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found multiple people had stopped the 26-year-old woman after she poured gasoline on the property, the statement said.

“It was a little scary there for a minute because we didn’t know who she was, we didn’t know if she had weapons on her, we didn’t know anything,” Zach Kempf told CNN affiliate WSB of seeing the woman throwing gas on the home.

Kempf and another tourist, who were both visiting the area from Utah, stepped in to block the woman after she picked up a lighter, he said.

Two off-duty officers visiting from New York then helped restrain the woman until police arrived, WSB reported.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB.

The woman was arrested and charged with attempted arson and interference with government property, Atlanta police said.

The bystander intervention likely saved the home from being burned to the ground, Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry told WSB.

“It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” DeBerry told the news outlet.

There doesn’t appear to be any permanent damage to the home, the National Park Service told CNN Friday.

There is still a strong gasoline odor that needs to be aired out, Ash Phillips, a historical architect with the National Park Service, told CNN. Crews are working to keep any potential sparks away from the home, Phillips said, calling it an “irreplaceable resource.”

The King Center, a nonprofit founded by King’s wife, released a statement thanking bystander and police efforts.

“Fortunately the attempt was unsuccessful thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement,” the statement said. “Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”

King’s birth home is a popular historical site that offers tours of where King was born and lived the first 12 years of his life, according to the National Park Service, though tours were recently suspended through November 2025 for rehabilitation work.

King’s parents moved into the home in 1926 when they got married, according to the National Park Service. Years later, the Kings moved to another Atlanta home. After King was assassinated in 1968, restoration work on the house began so that it could become a historic museum.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Carfax found that roughly 2.1 million vehicles in Utah have rolled back odometers. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Odometer fraud is making a comeback and could cost car buyers thousands of dollars

Con artists selling used cars have a new way of rolling back an odometer, making it significantly cheaper and quicker for them to achieve. On average, someone who buys a car with a rolled back odometer loses about $4,000.

12 hours ago

WII veteran Ed Carroll at Pearl Harbor. (Courtesy: Ed Carroll)...

Erin Cox and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah veteran honored for service at Pearl Harbor 82 years ago

A Utah WII veteran shares his experience of Pearl Harbor as he returned to the island to be honored for his duty to his country.

12 hours ago

(FILE) - Cars on a snowy road in a canyon. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UHP, UDOT warn drivers to be prepared before driving on snowy roads

As the snowy weather hits Utah's valleys, UHP and UDOT wants every driver to be prepared for the upcoming snowy weather.

13 hours ago

Santa delivering gifts to the kids....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Angel Flight pilots bring gifts, donations to Title I schools

A Title I school in St George is now heading into Christmas with a bunch of new school supplies, - toys for kids in need, and cash donations.

14 hours ago

File photo...

Michael Houck

8-year-old flown to hospital after falling from second-story window in Eagle Mountain

An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after falling from a second-story window in Eagle Mountain Thursday evening.

15 hours ago

Davis (right) with her child visiting her doctor. (KSL TV's Emma Benson)...

Emma Benson

What you need to know about getting vaccinated while pregnant

It's cold and flu season, and pregnant mothers and newborns are among those most vulnerable to illnesses, but expectant moms can protect themselves -- and their babies -- through vaccination.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Good Samaritans saved Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in Atlanta from being burned to the ground, officials say