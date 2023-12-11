What did you Google in 2023? ‘Barbie,’ Israel-Hamas war are among the year’s top internet searches
Dec 11, 2023, 10:01 AM
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Elon Musk signaled Saturday that he would restore the account of right-wing extremist Alex Jones on X, formerly known as Twitter, reversing a 2018 decision by the company’s previous management to deplatform the notorious conspiracy theorist after he repeatedly broke rules prohibiting harassment and hate.
2 days ago
Hailed as a world first, European Union artificial intelligence rules are facing a make-or-break moment as negotiators try to hammer out the final details this week — talks complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI that produces human-like work.
7 days ago
Since at least 2019, Meta has knowingly refused to shut down the majority of accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without their parents’ consent.
15 days ago
President Joe Biden and other global leaders have spent the past few days melding minds with Silicon Valley titans about AI in San Francisco.
24 days ago
The Federal Communications Commission has enacted new rules intended to eliminate discrimination in access to internet services, a move which regulators are calling the first major U.S. digital civil rights policy.
26 days ago
On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Bejar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic.
1 month ago
