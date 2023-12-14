On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Third wrong-way crash in four days part of troubling trend on Utah roads, UHP says

Dec 14, 2023, 1:03 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A wrong-way crash that left one person dead and two injured in Parleys Canyon is part of a troubling trend on Utah’s roads, state troopers said Thursday.

UHP said it seems wrong-way driving happens in spurts, with wrong-way drivers being spotted over the summer and multiple times over the last four days.

“Always be scanning ahead: Scanning early,” state trooper Bradly Dye said.

Dye said they took several calls Wednesday night reporting a silver pickup truck driving the wrong way in Parleys Canyon.

Three cars were impacted.

“That wrong-way vehicle ended up impacting a white pickup truck, and then that white pickup truck was hit by another red SUV,” Dye said.

(Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV) (Utah Highway Patrol) (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

The driver of the wrong-way pickup truck died on the scene and troopers said the other two drivers were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation,” Dye said.

Third wrong-way incident this week

On Sunday and Monday, troopers intervened in two separate incidents where drivers were going the wrong way on Utah roads.

“Law enforcement was in the right place at the right time to get these vehicles stopped before this situation spiraled and ended in a tragedy,” said UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden.

In both these cases, troopers moved in to stop them.

One of the crashes happened in Weber County, where a trooper was trying to stop a speeding car.

Investigators say that car flipped around and was going the wrong way. KSL TV was told the trooper suffered moderate injuries and is recovering.

The other one happened on U.S. Highway 40 in Summit County, when a deputy decided the right thing to do was intercept the wrong-way driver.

“Both of those situations could have ended much worse… not just for a crash that could have happened, but for the officers as well,” Roden said.

All this comes at a time when holiday travel is settling in, and drivers have a crucial role to play.

“There is going to be a lot of celebration — a lot of festivities — that may include alcohol. Make sure you have that plan in place before those festivities start to have a sober ride home,” Roden said.

While drivers cannot predict wrong-way drivers, defensive driving is something drivers can exercise on the road.

Dye said looking out 15-30 seconds ahead can allow time to react if seeing a wrong way driver.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Orem City Council narrowly approved a State Street development project Tuesday night, after an ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

‘Sad day for Orem’: City Council approves State Street development project

The Orem City Council narrowly approved a State Street development project Tuesday night after an intense meeting with concerned citizens.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond

Utah football had an open date that needed to be filled in 2024 and Utah State answered the call.

5 hours ago

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1...

Eric Tucker

A Navy officer jailed in Japan over a deadly car crash is transferred to US custody, his family says

A Navy officer jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens has been transferred into U.S. custody and is being returned to the United States.

6 hours ago

(Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Parleys Canyon

One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash that temporarily closed part of Interstate 80 late Wednesday night.

10 hours ago

dozens of pills laid out on a flat surface...

Garna Mejia

Massive Utah drug bust highlights magnitude of fentanyl supply pushed by cartels

A huge drug bust is shedding light on just how many dangerous pills are on Utah streets.

11 hours ago

Imagine paying for two smartphones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. Wh...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Riverton couple who say they’re stuck paying for two smartphones they didn’t order

Imagine paying for two phones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. When it happened to a Riverton couple, they decided to Get Gephardt.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Third wrong-way crash in four days part of troubling trend on Utah roads, UHP says