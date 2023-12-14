On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Two Utah wrong-way drivers caught on dash cam footage 24 hours apart

Dec 13, 2023, 9:03 PM | Updated: 9:07 pm

A wrong-way driver on Ogden, Utah is caught on dash-cam footage by a Utah Highway Patrol officer who interfered with the driver to stop them from driving. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety released two videos on Wednesday evening showing two wrong-way drivers who both crashed into law enforcement vehicles.

The first collision occurred on Dec. 10 on US-40 in Park City.  Early that morning, Summit County law enforcement were called about a wrong-way driver traveling east on the highway.

A deputy spotted the vehicle shortly after and determined that the vehicle needed to be stopped immediately.

The deputy interfered with the driver by approaching it and angling slightly to the passenger side of the police car. No injuries were immediately recorded upon impact.

Approximately 24 hours later, another collision took place in Ogden with a law enforcement vehicle and a car that was traveling on Interstate 15.

The car had been traveling at over 100 miles per hour and police described the driver in court documents as “highly intoxicated.”

The driver, identified later as 24-year-old Guillermo Velazquez, fled the officer’s efforts to pull him over. He proceeded to exit the freeway and re-enter the highway on a ramp.

The officer intercepted the Velazquez’ vehicle on the northbound ramp near 31st Street.

Two Utah wrong-way drivers caught on dash cam footage 24 hours apart