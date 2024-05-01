On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run with Utah school bus

Apr 30, 2024, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

yellow school bus...

FILE — A school bus with its stop sign extended. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

RICHFIELD — Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI who they say hit a school bus Tuesday with children on board.

Richfield Police Department said the school bus was heading north through the intersection of 600 East and 100 North at approximately 3:20 p.m. when the driver of a minivan drove through a yield sign, collided with the back end of the bus, and then fled the scene.

Police said there were “minor” injuries but did not specify who was hurt or how many were injured.

Driver killed after car crashes into school bus in Sanpete County; no students hurt

The driver was located and pulled over by police approximately 20 minutes after the collision and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene, failure to yield, a revoked registration, an expired registration, driving on a suspension, no insurance, possession of an open container and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

The driver has not been identified.

Stop for Students

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Surveillance footage of a teen trespassing on a Kaysville's property while playing the "Senior Assa...

Andrew Adams

Kaysville police warn about ‘Senior Assassin’ game after stranger with gun spotted in neighborhood

Police are warning about a high school game where teens are being assigned to shoot people with a squirt gun.

55 minutes ago

Around 10,000 people will head to the Salt Palace Convention Center to attend the X4 Tech Summit on...

Shelby Lofton

Technology conference to bring in former first lady, decorated athletes; will discuss AI in business

Around 10,000 people will head to the Salt Palace Convention Center to attend the X4 Tech Summit on Wednesday. Utah co-headquartered tech company Qualtrics is hosting the event through Friday. 

1 hour ago

FILE: Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. (SLCPD)...

Alexander Campbell

Two arrested for repeatedly raping a missing juvenile in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City officers arrested two men for the alleged rape of a missing juvenile.

2 hours ago

The raccoon inside of Alyssa Gentry's garage as their cat, Blackjack, walked past the furry intrude...

Michael Houck

Sandy cat encounters raccoon trying to eat its food

A raccoon tried to steal some cat food from a Sandy resident and their cat Monday night.

2 hours ago

CDC warns of multi-state e.coli outbreak tied to walnuts. (Arx0nt/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Ne...

Jen Christensen, CNN

CDC warns of multi-state E. coli outbreak tied to walnuts

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Tuesday about a multi-state E .coli outbreak connected to walnuts.

2 hours ago

New homes on a street lined with new homes built by DR Horton in Lehi. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Utahns are ‘fed up and priced out,’ new Utah survey finds

The study conducted by the Utah Foundation reveals that housing affordability and politicians ignoring voters are the top two concerns among Utahns.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Police: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run with Utah school bus