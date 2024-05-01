Police: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run with Utah school bus

RICHFIELD — Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI who they say hit a school bus Tuesday with children on board.

Richfield Police Department said the school bus was heading north through the intersection of 600 East and 100 North at approximately 3:20 p.m. when the driver of a minivan drove through a yield sign, collided with the back end of the bus, and then fled the scene.

Police said there were “minor” injuries but did not specify who was hurt or how many were injured.

The driver was located and pulled over by police approximately 20 minutes after the collision and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene, failure to yield, a revoked registration, an expired registration, driving on a suspension, no insurance, possession of an open container and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

The driver has not been identified.