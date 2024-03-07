Driver killed after car crashes into school bus in Sanpete County; no students hurt

FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County — The driver of a car that struck a Utah school bus Wednesday died from his injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing into the back of a school bus in central Utah.

The crash occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 89, one mile north of Fairview. The UHP said the school bus had come to a stop to let children off when it was hit from behind by the Honda. The school bus had its lights on at the time of collision.

The driver of the Honda was transported from the scene by helicopter in critical condition, but later died. Students on the bus were checked out by emergency personnel at the crash site. However, none of them were transported according to the UHP.

Another bus came to the scene and finished returning the children to their homes.

The UHP says the crash is blocking the highway. The Utah Department of Transportation says the crash is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Wednesday.