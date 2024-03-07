On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver killed after car crashes into school bus in Sanpete County; no students hurt

Mar 6, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a cr...

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash between a school bus and a Honda passenger vehicle. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County — The driver of a car that struck a Utah school bus Wednesday died from his injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing into the back of a school bus in central Utah.

The crash occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 89, one mile north of Fairview. The UHP said the school bus had come to a stop to let children off when it was hit from behind by the Honda. The school bus had its lights on at the time of collision.

The driver of the Honda was transported from the scene by helicopter in critical condition, but later died. Students on the bus were checked out by emergency personnel at the crash site. However, none of them were transported according to the UHP.

Another bus came to the scene and finished returning the children to their homes.

The UHP says the crash is blocking the highway. The Utah Department of Transportation says the crash is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Following the death of a Tooele boy on his school playground, some Utah families are reevaluating h...

Shelby Lofton

Playground fall survivor shares recovery story; expert explains safety guidelines

Following the death of a Tooele boy on his school playground, some Utah families are reevaluating how safe outdoor equipment is.

21 minutes ago

Many GOP voters in Utah said that caucus night on Super Tuesday was frustrating due to the lack of ...

Dan Rascon

Utah GOP voters: Super Tuesday caucuses were ‘incredibly frustrating’

Many Utah voters said they became so frustrated by the lack of coordination at their caucus that they went home without voting on Super Tuesday.

25 minutes ago

Poet Shanan Ballam recovered from a stroke through poetry. (Peter Rosen, KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

How a stroke inspired a poetry professor

Every year, about 800,000 Americans have strokes. But it seems that, unlike Shanan Ballam, few people found poetry in it.

38 minutes ago

A biathlete practicing for the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center....

Alex Cabrero

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon

Biathletes across the globe are in Utah and are getting ready to compete in a world-class biathlon competition this weekend. 

1 hour ago

Thy Vu Mims was killed in 2021 by a suspected drunk driver. She also left behind two children. Utah...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah passes ‘Bentley’s Law’ putting convicted DUI drivers on the hook for child support

Utah is the latest state to pass a bill aimed at cracking down on drunk drivers by imposing stiffer financial penalties.

2 hours ago

Scene where an out-of-control Hyundai Sonata flew into the backyard of a home, Washington City, Uta...

Michael Houck

Car flies over 6-foot fence into a Washington City homeowner’s yard

A car needed to be lifted out of a homeowner's backyard after the driver attempted to avoid oncoming traffic Wednesday morning and ended up flying over a 6-foot fence.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Driver killed after car crashes into school bus in Sanpete County; no students hurt