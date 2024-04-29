One person dead in early morning crash in Utah County

BENJAMIN, Utah County — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle crash in Utah County.

According to the UHP, the crash occurred on state Route 164 in the area of 8000 S. 2200 West in Benjamin around 4:56 a.m. A Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on 8000 South when it veered off the side of the road.

According to the UHP, the vehicle “launched off the overpass structure concrete wall, back into the travel lane, and across again. The vehicle climbed up the wall, impacted a round pillar of the structure, and rolled down the wall.”

As the vehicle was rolling back down, the 25-year-old male driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The UHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

No other information was provided.