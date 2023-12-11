UHP trooper injured in collision with alleged DUI driver

OGDEN — The Utah Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he was allegedly driving more than 100 mph and attempted to elude authorities.

According to the probable cause statement, a UHP trooper clocked a black Chevrolet Impala for traveling at 101 mph in a speed zone of 70 mph early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver, who has been identified as Guillermo Velazquez, fled in a attempt to escape police.

The probable cause statement states, “The suspect vehicle continued for several miles, exiting the freeway and re-entering the highway on the ramp.”

The probable cause statement further says at that point a collision between the Impala and the UHP vehicle occurred. According to the UHP, the crash occurred on the northbound ramp to Interstate 15 at 31st Street in Ogden.

The crash was significant enough to cause injuries to the occupants of the Impala as well as the UHP trooper, according to the probable cause statement.

The driver of the Impala then fled the scene of the crash, traveling in the opposite direction. The probable cause statement says the driver drove the car until it “would mechanically not continue.”

Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers from local jurisdictions took the four occupants of the vehicle into custody. The probable cause statement also says that Velazquez was not wearing a seat bell and was allegedly “highly intoxicated.”

Additionally, authorities say an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle, which also had a strong odor of marijuana.

Velazquez was transported to an area hospital for treatment sustained in the crash.

The suspect was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of failure to stop for a officer’s signal and driving under the influence and open container in a vehicle on a highway.

The UHP trooper was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was released a short time later and is expected to make a full recovery.