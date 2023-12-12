No injuries reported in collision between police vehicle and wrong way driver

PARK CITY — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt following a collision between a deputy patrol vehicle and a wrong way driver.

Early Sunday morning, Summit County law enforcement personnel were notified of a wrong way driver traveling eastbound on Highway 40 near exit 4.

A short time later, a deputy spotted the vehicle, still traveling in the wrong direction. The deputy estimated the vehicle was traveling less than 50 mph, and determined that immediate action was needed to stop the driver.

According to a Facebook posting by the Sheriff’s Office, “the deputy aligned his vehicle in the safest way possible and intercepted the wrong way driver.”

The collision caused damage to the front passenger side of both vehicles.

While the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement personnel believe it is alcohol-related.