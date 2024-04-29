Crash on US Highway 6 near Thistle has closed traffic in both directions

THISTLE, Utah County — The Utah Highway Patrol says a crash head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 has closed traffic in both directions Sunday evening.

The crash happed in the eastbound lanes near milepost 191 around 5:39 p.m.

The UHP said at least one person was transported by helicopter.

A crash on US-6 has closed the route at MP 191, Red Narrows. Fire, medical, IMT and UHP are on scene. currently WB queuing is at 5 miles with stopped traffic of 1 hour. EB is at 2 miles with 1 hour and 15 minutes of stopped traffic. UHP is conducting an investigation of the scene — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) April 29, 2024

The UHP said a white pickup was traveling westbound at milepost 191, while a silver Mazda was in the eastbound lanes. According to the UHP, the pickup left its lane and struck the Mazda head-on. The driver of the Mazda was transported by helicopter with critical injuries.

As of late Sunday evening, UDOT said there was a 5-mile backup for the westbound lanes.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. The UHP is investigating the cause of the crash.