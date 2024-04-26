Construction, weather may cause traffic challenges for Utah drivers over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Closures in Salt Lake and Davis counties this weekend, along with snow in high elevations, mean Utah drivers will want to plan ahead.

That statewide rain showers are expected Friday and into Saturday isn’t a big surprise, but high-mountain snow might raise some eyebrows and create hazardous driving conditions. The Utah Department of Transportation issued a road weather alert, highlighting mountain snows as a concern and said there is a possibility traction laws could be enforced.

Construction schedules depend on weather, so a combination of both could create challenges for crews. For more information, visit the UDOT traffic website.

Bangerter Highway closure

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., UDOT said Bangerter Highway will be closed in both directions between 12600 South and Redwood Road for construction. The closure will allow crews to relocate utilities to prepare for construction of a new interchange at 13400 South. By Monday’s commute, the section is expected to be open again.

“Drivers should expect delays in the area and can use 12600 South and Redwood Road as alternate routes,” UDOT said.

The weekend work is part of the larger project to convert Bangerter Highway intersections at 9800 South and 2700 West into what UDOT said are “freeway-style interchanges.” That project is anticipated to be finished at the end of 2025. UDOT is trying to eliminate light stops along the highway.

Weekend Closure Alert! ⚠️ Bangerter Highway between 12600 S and Redwood Rd will be closed in both directions starting tonight, April 26, at 10:00PM through Monday, April 29, at 5:00AM, for utility relocation of the new 13400 S interchange. See detour map for alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/j7cCps9sDw — UDOT Region Two (@UDOTRegionTwo) April 26, 2024

South Weber Drive closure

Southbound U.S. Highway 89 will be closed at South Weber Drive starting at 1 p.m. Friday, the same time nearby Weber State University is having convocations with general commencement at 7 p.m., potentially creating heavy traffic in the area.

UDOT said U.S. 89 southbound traffic should detour to Interstate 15 south from Riverdale. Through traffic will be detoured back to Riverdale on Interstate 84 west. Crews will install a new water pipeline for the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, according to UDOT.

This closure is also expected to end before Monday’s morning commute.

Snow on mountain roads

Heavy road snow is expected above 9,000 feet, UDOT said.

KSL’s weather team said to expect 8 to 16 inches of snow for Utah’s northern and central mountains and 6 to 12 in central and southern Utah. The highest peaks could accumulate 18 inches for the weekend.

UDOT warned that high passes and summit roads between 7,500 and 9,000 feet will see periods of “considerable” periods of road snow and slugh through Saturday. It said all roads above 7,000 feet will run wet. Drivers using canyon and mountain routes should be aware that traction laws could be enforced.

The highest caution routes are highlighted on a UDOT map below.

UDOT said the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns over the weekend:

I-70, Salina Canyon/Summit

US-89, Logan Summit

US-191, Indian Canyon; Between Flaming Gorge and Vernal

US-40, Daniels Canyon to Strawberry Reservoir

US-6, Soldiers Summit

SR-190 Upper Big Cottonwood

SR-210 Upper Little Cottonwood

SR-35, Soapstone area

SR-158, Powder Mtn Resort area

SR-39, Near closure gate

SR-31, Summit area

SR-143, Brian Head

SR-14, Summit

SR-12, Boulder summit

SR-44, SR-44 Summit

SR-20, Summit

SR-153, Summit