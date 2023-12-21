On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah Tech president announces he will step down in January

Dec 21, 2023, 1:18 PM | Updated: 1:31 pm

(FILE) Utah Tech University in St. George is pictured on Friday June 10, 2022. On July 1, what was...

(FILE) Utah Tech University in St. George is pictured on Friday June 10, 2022. On July 1, what was once Dixie State University will officially be known as Utah Tech University (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech University’s president announced Thursday he will step down in January.

Richard “Biff” Williams said he will pursue other professional opportunities and will no longer lead the university, as of Jan. 5, 2024, according to the Utah Tech website. Courtney White will be the interim president, subject to board approval. White is currently the university’s vice president of executive affairs and chief of staff.

“I am beyond grateful for my tenure at Utah Tech,” Williams said. “What we have built, experienced and accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Our collective success is a testament to what a group of people with passion, skill and purpose can achieve.”

The release said Williams is interviewing for administrative positions at other educational organizations.

“Understanding how presidential searches are often lengthy and public processes, Williams said he is focusing on his future opportunities while allowing the Utah Board of Higher Education to secure a new president by the beginning of Utah Tech’s fall semester,” the Utah Tech website states.

“President Williams has overseen one of the most successful, impactful and unprecedented eras of growth of any institution of higher learning in the nation,” said Tiffany Wilson, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees. “His leadership and vision will be tremendously missed, but he will always be remembered as the ultimate Trailblazer.”

Utah Tech was designated a university in 2013, the year before Williams started.

“As president, he has facilitated the addition of more than 200 academic programs including the institution’s first graduate degrees,” the site stated. He also led the school as it rebranded from Dixie State University to Utah Tech University.

“The Utah Board of Higher Education extends its gratitude to President Williams for his years of service and contributions to Utah Tech University,” said Amanda Covington, Utah Board of Higher Education chair. “As we enter this transitional period, I am confident in White’s considerable leadership experience within USHE, and the positive impact he can bring to the UT campus community. I look forward to considering his appointment as interim.”

The Utah Board of Higher Education will search for and name the school’s 19th president.

