On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Brigham City residents enjoy holiday fishing at Mayor’s Pond before dredging project begins

Dec 22, 2023, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — As much as Jarom Rasmussen loves fishing, he might love teaching his young cousins how to fish even more.

“Let go for a second and put your hand there,” he said to his cousin. “Swing out, and there you go!”

Amazingly, the weather at Mayor’s Pond in Brigham City was perfect for fishing just three days before Christmas.

“Being out here and experiencing nature, and just the thrill of catching a fish and reeling it in and releasing it, is really what I live for,” said Rasmussen.

(KSL TV)

The fishing limit here was increased from two fish to eight in an emergency move by Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources because of a dredging project Brigham City is just beginning.

“It is a pretty big undertaking. Quite a bit of silt and sedimentation that’s come down from Mantua,” said Tyler Pugsley, who is Brigham City’s Public Works Director.

As beautiful as Mayor’s Pond is, there is a lot of dirt, sand, and rocks in the pond that shouldn’t be there. It all came down last spring during the heavy water runoff.

“It was a very high-water year,” Pugsley said. “It was probably, in the last 20 years, as high as I remember. Maybe 2005 was close.”

There is nearly 12 feet of dirt and rocks in some spots. All of it has to go because the water in this pond is critical to Brigham City.

“We use this pond for secondary irrigation for our community and if we allow the pond to fill up full of sedimentation, it takes away the capacity of the water in the pond. It can also clog the irrigation system if we don’t remove it,” Pugsley said.

(KSL TV)

The work is being done at no cost to Brigham City taxpayers.

Staker Parson, a company near the pond that also used the water for its operations, is doing the dredging as part of its contract with Brigham City.

“It would probably cost us nearly $60,000 to hire someone to do this,” Pugsley said.

The work should be finished by the end of January.

(KSL TV)

The dredging project is also why the DWR is allowing more fish to be caught here, and encouraging people to go. Biologists stocked the pond a few months ago and chances are the fish wouldn’t survive the dredging.

“This increased fish limit will allow anglers to harvest more fish before the project takes place, so those fish can be used instead of being wasted,” said DWR Northern Region Aquatics Manager Chris Penne.

That’s good news for people who love to fish, like Rasmussen.

Not only does it give him more chances to catch a fish, but it also means he can teach his cousins as long as he wants.

“It is good to see the community coming out and helping and getting this put together better,” Rasmussen said. “This is a beautiful place and hopefully, it means it will be a good spot to fish for a long time.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Tons of sediment cleared from Logan River to protect power generators

Tons of sediment is being pulled from the Logan River as part of a project to clean up power generators.

1 day ago

A sail boat on the Great Salt Lake...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Cox says he’s ‘very optimistic’ about Utah’s upcoming plan to save the Great Salt Lake

Utah's Great Salt Lake Commissioner said Utah is now ready to release a plan on how it will try and reverse the lake's downward trajectory.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

DWR’s ‘Roadkill Reporter’ app improves road safety using migration patterns

Roadkill is common here in Utah, and the Division of Wildlife Resources says that thanks to their Utah Roadkill Reporter smartphone app they now know a lot more about where it happens most.

2 days ago

During a possible drought in Southwest Utah, Washington County Water Conservatory said its infrastr...

Alex Cabrero

Washington County: Infrastructure will remedy possible drought in southwest Utah

During a possible drought in southwest Utah, Washington County Water Conservatory said its infrastructure ensures drinking water is safe, but conservation should still always be part of life in the desert.

2 days ago

LOGAN -- Cache County often captures some of the worst air in the country. That's due to it being s...

Mike Anderson

Cache County inversions capture high levels of ammonia pollution

Thanks to the geography and agriculture industry in Cache Valley, the area often has the highest levels of ammonia-based air pollution in the country.

3 days ago

One of the Cottonwood Connect ski shuttles at the Utah Transit Authority Holladay Park and Ride lot...

Katija Stjepovic

Cottonwood Connect shuttles return for 2023-24 ski season

The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is returning on Friday for the 2023-24 ski season.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Brigham City residents enjoy holiday fishing at Mayor’s Pond before dredging project begins