ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor

Dec 22, 2023, 8:26 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm

Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food's 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif...

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 18: Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food's 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

