Adoptable dogs pick gifts from ‘Santa Sleigh’ at Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary

KANAB — Some very good boys and girls were visited by Santa’s elves to encourage the adoption of shelter animals for the holidays.

On Christmas morning, the Best Friends Animal Society’s sanctuary in Kanab hosted its annual “Santa Sleigh” for adoptable dogs, allowing future pets to pick a gift or two and enjoy a treat.

“Best Friends likes to give our dogs as many family-like experiences as possible while they’re here, so the Santa Sleigh is very meaningful to our staff. It’s so fun watching the dogs pick an item, which they all do in their own unique way,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We’re so grateful to everyone who donated items to make Christmas an extra special day at Best Friends.”

Dozens of dogs gathered towards the sleigh to grab from a pile of ropes, balls, Kongs, and other toys, according to BFAS. The rest of the presents were distributed to the over 400 adoptable dogs at the sanctuary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)



Blue Buffalo supplied the treats, which helped develop the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Northwest Arkansas with donations and volunteer efforts. It’s the first year Blue Buffalo joined the Santa Sleigh event.

“We’re honored to build on our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society by donating treats for their Santa Sleigh tradition,” said Haley Perry, Senior Brand Experience Manager at Blue Buffalo. “Our mission at Blue Buffalo is to love, feed and treat all pets like family, and that’s exactly what Best Friends is doing by ensuring these pups experience some much-deserved holiday joy.”

BFAS encourages anyone who is able to adopt to visit not only its shelters but also other local shelters to provide a home to animals in need.

“The holidays are a great time to adopt a dog or cat. Shelters are full of amazing pets that were once in homes and are eager to be part of a family again,” Castle said. “If you can’t commit to adoption, fostering is a wonderful way to give a pet a break from shelter life and help them find a new home in the process.”

If you wish to foster or adopt from BFAS, you can visit the organization’s website.