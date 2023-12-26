On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Adoptable dogs pick gifts from ‘Santa Sleigh’ at Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary

Dec 25, 2023, 7:36 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter...

Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

KANAB — Some very good boys and girls were visited by Santa’s elves to encourage the adoption of shelter animals for the holidays.

On Christmas morning, the Best Friends Animal Society’s sanctuary in Kanab hosted its annual “Santa Sleigh” for adoptable dogs, allowing future pets to pick a gift or two and enjoy a treat.

“Best Friends likes to give our dogs as many family-like experiences as possible while they’re here, so the Santa Sleigh is very meaningful to our staff. It’s so fun watching the dogs pick an item, which they all do in their own unique way,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We’re so grateful to everyone who donated items to make Christmas an extra special day at Best Friends.”

Dozens of dogs gathered towards the sleigh to grab from a pile of ropes, balls, Kongs, and other toys, according to BFAS. The rest of the presents were distributed to the over 400 adoptable dogs at the sanctuary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


Blue Buffalo supplied the treats, which helped develop the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Northwest Arkansas with donations and volunteer efforts. It’s the first year Blue Buffalo joined the Santa Sleigh event.

“We’re honored to build on our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society by donating treats for their Santa Sleigh tradition,” said Haley Perry, Senior Brand Experience Manager at Blue Buffalo. “Our mission at Blue Buffalo is to love, feed and treat all pets like family, and that’s exactly what Best Friends is doing by ensuring these pups experience some much-deserved holiday joy.”

BFAS encourages anyone who is able to adopt to visit not only its shelters but also other local shelters to provide a home to animals in need.

“The holidays are a great time to adopt a dog or cat. Shelters are full of amazing pets that were once in homes and are eager to be part of a family again,” Castle said. “If you can’t commit to adoption, fostering is a wonderful way to give a pet a break from shelter life and help them find a new home in the process.”

If you wish to foster or adopt from BFAS, you can visit the organization’s website.

Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Shelter

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Travelers mill about the main terminal after passing through the security checkpoint at Salt Lake C...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Busy 2023 travel year projected to end on near-record bang this Christmas, New Year’s

Travel within Utah and the U.S. rebounded to as close as ever to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels this year, and that's also how the year is forecast to end with the Christmas and New Year's rush.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Holiday travel begins at Salt Lake City Int. Airport

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, 30,000 people are expected in and out of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday. 

3 days ago

Gourmandise's selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for take...

DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press

Holiday gatherings can mean family fights; there are ways to try to sidestep the drama

The holidays, a time where families and friends can get together to talk, to laugh — or get into screaming arguments. There are plenty of reasons togetherness can turn into tension — maybe that cousin you mostly love has that one opinion on politics or world events you just can't stand, or that one nosy grandparent won't stop asking about your life choices.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Nonprofit in need of clothing, especially for teen boys, to give before Christmas

Local non-profit Christmas Box International, hoping to help 2,800 at-risk kids this Christmas, is in need of donations in order to meet that goal.

4 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Lots of extra people, no major delays impacting holiday travel at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and the busiest — at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

4 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Experts weigh in on navigating the holidays with young children and older relatives

Steps to take to be mindful of our young or mentally vulnerable loved ones this holiday season.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Adoptable dogs pick gifts from ‘Santa Sleigh’ at Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary